Print to Any Windows Printer from Any Character-Based Application

Rovigo, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2006 --aSwIt s.r.l. has released Printfil v. 5.1, a Windows utility that lets character-based DOS and UNIX applications print to any printer on your Windows network, without making changes to the original application. You don't have to abandon legacy DOS programs or avoid UNIX/Linux applications because of possible printer problems on Windows. Printfil grabs the character-based print output from any job on your standalone computer or network, and makes it work on your Windows printer.



In addition to working with all Windows printers, Printfil supports USB printers, network printers, FAX modems, and PDF writers. Even if you have a DOS/Windows application or a UNIX/Linux application running on a Windows PC via Telnet, Printfil will capture your print output with ease, and without having to change your original application.



Printfil has two ways to grab the information that you want to print: You can set your application to write the printed output to an ASCII file, or you can have Printfil capture the data that your application is sending to your parallel port. Printfil can automatically redirect your print jobs to any printer, including the one that is physically attached to the captured port.



Unlike simple print redirection utilities, Printfil comes with all of the extras that you'd expect to find in a professional application. There is a built-in print preview function. You can include logos and other images stored in separate files. The text can be colorized. Output that was originally destined for a wide dot matrix printer can be printed in landscape mode on an inkjet.



Printfil supports all Windows printers, including USB, GDI, Windows-only, and virtual printers. If you can install it on your Windows Printer Control Panel, then Printfil can print to it.



Printfil works with third-party fax programs to fax your printed output and third-party PDF generators to obtain PDF files with or without user intervention, with encryption and password protection. They can also be automatically sent via e-mail, with or without user intervention, without requiring expensive additional software.



Instead of using complicated printer emulation codes to create special effects such as bold, italic, underline, and condensed, Printfil can inspect the print file that your application creates, and reproduce the corresponding effects on any printer that you're using, even on GDI and Windows-only printers that do not support emulation.



So many DOS, UNIX, and older Windows programs have been abandoned because users can't get them to print on the latest Windows printers. Printfil extends the life of these legacy applications by solving your printer-related issues.



Printfil v. 5 runs under Windows 95/98/Me/NT4/2000/XP/2003, price starts from 49 Euros, and may be purchased securely online at http://www.printfil.com/. Multi-user discounts are available, as well as "Personal Edition" licenses at discounted prices. You can download a free 30-day trial version of Printfil from the same web site. For more information, contact aSwIt s.r.l., Via Cime di Lavaredo 30, 45100 Rovigo (RO) Italy. Email: info@printfil.com



Evaluation Copy Available on Request



About aSwIt s.r.l.:

aSwit s.r.l. has been founded in 2006 with the purpose to continue and enhance the development and marketing of p.i. Guolo Davide's software utilities. Davide Guolo is still the Chief Technology Officer.



Since 1992, they have been developing and marketing innovative business software.



In addition to Printil, they also offer ODBC 4 All, an utility that allows any application, including DOS programs and batch files, to easily run SQL queries using any ODBC data source (such as Access, MySQL, Oracle, or Informix), and redirects the output to the screen, to an ASCII file, or to a table.

