New Italian Marketing Network appointed for Philippine Condotel Investments

Mandaluyong City, Philippines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --PLC International Marketing Networks based in Manila, Philippines recently appointed the internet based Glo-Con S.r.l. with offices located in the Italian Riviera as their lead marketing partner in Europe, Italy, for Pacific Concord Properties Inc., Condotel or Condo Hotel Buy-to-Let Investments in the Philippines



Martina Moser of Glo-Con, Sales Manager and International Real Estate specialist, servicing English, Italian, German and French clients, recently looked at the Philippines on behalf of several private investors and investments trusts in Europe and the United Kingdom to take a look at the Lancaster Suites Condotel developments in Metro Manila and Cebu



Founded in May 2003 as a building and real estate company, Glo-Con currently operates out of the Italian region of Liguria. Since its inception, Glo-Con has succeeded in developing an innovative, comprehensive and multi-lingual Internet presence and international marketplace for individuals/agencies interested in buying, selling or renting real estate, vehicles, aircrafts, boats or hotels. The Internet resources housed within the Glo-Con portal now provide private owners and businesses from around the globe with an easy-to-use and cost-effective marketing tool.



Glo-Con invests substantially in learning more about the possibilities the Internet and modern technology have to offer, and amalgamates this knowledge with its growing expertise of the real estate, automobile, aircraft, boat and hotel industries. With the help of its international partners and its ongoing aim for new and innovative ideas, progressive marketing strategies, and technological development, Glo-Con has grown into one of the biggest online marketplaces worldwide in a short time. It is important to recognize that Glo-Con´s success has only been made possible through the constructive cooperation of its team.



Currently Glo-Con has seven portals live and online. Included in Glo-Con´s Internet portals are: a real estate portal, a car listing site, a boat listing site, a hotel listing site, a Ligurian properties site (which features real estate available on the Italian Riviera), an airplane listing site, and a bazar or general marketplace. The most recent addition to Glo-Con family is a job site. Several new projects are also currently in the development phase.



Glo-Con is presently developing and improving its services to include: a translation service, and a small search engine service.



Martina is convinced that the Philippines truly offers World Class Investment Opportunities in Real Estate for offshore investors from the Europe and the UK whom are looking to purchase investment real estate or “buy-to-let” properties specially Condotel Developments where the unit owner not only gains from property appreciation but receives a rental income through the Condotel Management representing some 14-16% ROI on their investments.



With Pacific Concord Properties Inc adopting International Property Standards and the only Philippine Real Estate Developer to operate the Internationally accepted practice of Escrow Trust Account Banking for all payments made by buyers of it’s Condotel Suites, international offshore property investors need no longer worry about the security of their investments



One of the drawbacks to purchasing property in the Philippines was that most overseas buyers of the real estate have become accustomed to normal home buyers standards like putting their money in escrow (which protects them if the developer does not deliver on its commitments) whenever they buy real property.



Pacific Concord Properties Inc., now sets that “International Standard’ in the Philippines with the “Buy Safe Payment Policy” of Escrow Trust Account Banking with Equitable PCI Bank, one the Philippines largest Banks, for the purchase of a condotel unit in either the Lancaster Suites Manila, Lancaster Atrium Manila or Lancaster Cebu developments.



Buyers of Condotel units at the Lancaster Suites Manila, Lancaster Atrium Manila and Lancaster Cebu Resort Residences in Cebu, pay their Reservations, down payments and all monthly payments directly to the Companies Trust Account with the Bank thereby ensuring that funds are maintained and ultimately used only for the purpose of direct construction related costs. This not only guarantees that the buyers money is safe, but more importantly the development will be completed on schedule and within projected time frames for the project.

