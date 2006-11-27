One-click BackUp for WinRAR Makes Daily Backups Easy

Moscow, Russia-- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2006 --Acritum Software has released One-click BackUp for WinRAR 2.16, a handy file backup utility for Windows. The product is available as freeware for home users and non-commercial organizations. Professional version with network support is available for corporate and advanced users at a small price.



It's important to have backup copies of all important documents, so you can restore your information if accidentally erase it, or if you have a hardware malfunction or virus attack. Because creating daily backups is boring, most people don't do it. One-click BackUp makes your life safer by automatically doing your backups, without fail.



The program acts as an easy-to-use backup shell for WinRAR archiver thus providing higher compression and safety of your documents in comparison with ordinary ZIP backups. OCB supports three backup formats - RAR, ZIP and self extracting EXE container.



OCB gives you full access to all key features of WinRAR - compression levels, volumes, password protection, recovery record, etc. You can easily run backup tasks manually or using the backup scheduler or the shell notifier which can run a backup process when the content of a certain folder changes. OCB can hide itself and create backup archives with a low process priority to let you proceed with your daily work without any inconvenience.



Having created an archive, OCB can store it to a local or removable drive, copy it to a network folder, write it to a CD/DVD disc, upload it to a FTP server or send it to your e-mail. You don't have to remember about your backups until you finally need them. Just set the number of backup copies you want to have and OCB will keep only recent archives and automatically delete old redundant ones. This is quite a useful feature when backing up to FTP servers where the available space it often limited. When backing up to CD/DVD discs, OCB can automatically erase them when there isn't enough room to write a new archive. The minimum of manual work - this is the main conception of One-click BackUp.



System administrators will also enjoy such advanced features as command line support, remote control of backup processes via Internet or LAN, error notification to e-mail and anti-hooligan protection.



One-click BackUp for WinRAR runs on Windows 95/98/Me/NT4/2000/XP/2003 and supports English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Russian and Spanish languages. You can download a fully-functional version without time limitations from http://www.acritum.com/.

