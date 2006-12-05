Innovative Companies Adds New Corporate Premium Gifts Division

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2006 --Innovative, one of the fastest growing companies for custom printed calendars, four color process printing, and outsource billing services has joined in a business promotion partnership with KCA-Keith Cash Associates. KCA is a website optimization and Internet marketing company, specializing in re-vamping websites to increase website traffic and increase sales. Gifts-Corp will provide access for corporate and executive gift premiums, ingraved or not, Discounts can be as high as 30% of retail depending on quanity ordered.



"KCA will handle our launch of a nationwide internet marketing campaign for our new division in the corporate gift market", said, Darryl E. White, President of Innovative companies. "Adding Gifts-Corp.com executive premium gifts for business is a natural fit for our company, KCA is a proven leader in increasing website traffic and generating business leads that have turned into sales for us, KCA will be providing our website design, search engine marketing, search engine optimization, PR, and promotion".



About Innovative

Innovative is a major supplier to Afflink members around the country. Other products Innovative provides are custom printed calendars, envelopes, labels, cut sheet forms, business cards, letterhead, and general business forms. As an IBSA member, an organization of forms distributors around the country, Innovative has been selected to offer products to medical facilities around the country that are participating in a Novation contract. Novation has over 20,000 members of medical offices and hospitals that are members of VHA, UHC or HPPI. The three sub-organizations contract Novation to bid out all the services and printed products and award the contract to the best vendor. Other services include outsourced statements for medical and/or SAP customers, Custom Calendars and Corporate Gifts.



Innovative, a Birmingham Alabama based company, has provided custom printing to companies around the country since 1987.



