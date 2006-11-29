Inquartos NetworkManager Combines the Best of Both Worlds

Kazan, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2006 --Inquartos Software today announces the immediate availability of Inquartos NetworkManager (INM), a network management tool for corporate networks built on Windows NT, 2000, XP, 2003. The program provides a single point of reference for monitoring and administration of resources on a corporate network and inventory of networked machines. Inquartos NetworkManager unlike many competing products doesn't require the installation of any client software on remote machines.



Inquartos NetworkManager has many of the features typical for the best software in its class but its biggest specialty is a built-in database that sets it apart from the rest. The purpose of the database is to provide a centralized location to store the inventory information received from networked machines. The administrator can update the database only when it is necessary. This reduces the network traffic generated by the program and allows making reports about remote machines even when they are offline.



The database enables the administrator to group machines by logical groups, regardless of the AD structure. For example, machines can be grouped by departments within a large enterprise. Once the machines are grouped, the administrator can execute some tasks on all of them simultaneously. For example, he can install new software, shut down and restart machines, send messages through 'Net Send' and generate common reports for the entire group. Also, the database allows storing information about employees, including their first and last name, post, photos, list of local and domain accounts, mail, ICQ, etc. The administrator can execute various tasks, such as blocking or setting a password for all employee's accounts in one action. All this adds clarity to the network management process because the administrator deals with 'physical' departments and employees, rather than AD organizational units and users accounts.



Inquartos NetworkManager is able with very minor network overhead, interrogate all the machines on a network and report back with all essential information, including detailed listing of installed hardware and software components, local network shares, event log, installed printers, current user sessions, etc. Besides, there is an opportunity to execute some basic administration functions, such as manage local user accounts, installation and un-installation of software, services, running processes, edit registry, and apply restrictions on the use of particular devices. All this can conveniently be done from your workplace without the need for on-site visits.



The built-in report generator lets administrators export audited information to a variety of file formats (HTML, MHTML, DOC, XLS, and XML) for further analysis.



Inquartos NetworkManager lets administrators control and inventory machines on a corporate network with unbelievable ease, as if you were directly sitting in front of them!



Pricing and Availability

Inquartos NetworkManager runs under Microsoft Windows 2000, XP, 2003 and costs $119 (US). Discounts for volume buyers are available. Licensed customers are entitled to free minor upgrades and technical support by email. Additional information on the product, as well as its free 14-day evaluation copy is available from www.inquartos.com.



About Inquartos Software

Inquartos Software is a technology company based in Kazan, Russia. Since its foundation in 2006, the company has focused its efforts on the development of custom software in the area of data protection and centralized management of resources on corporate networks. For more information on Inquartos Software, its products, and services, please visit www.inquartos.com.



