Eric Whitacre: WikiMusicGuide's Featured Artist of December

Norwalk, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --Eric Whitacre is a 36-year old American composer, conductor, and lecturer, making him his generation’s bet. The Los Angeles Times and The Philadelphia Inquirer gave him excellent reviews for his music. His musical masterpieces has been well-received and earned for him critical acclaim as well as numerous awards and citations from prestigious musical competitions and associations.



His first composition for concert was Go, Lovely, Rose at age 21. He studied at the Julliard School to earn his Masteral in Music. His choral works include Water Night, Cloudburst, Sleep, Lux Aurumque and A Boy and A Girl. In the symphonic wind, his successful works include Ghost Train, Godzilla Eats Las Vegas, and October.



His most recent work Paradise Lost: Shadows and Wings is cutting edge. It is a masterful blend of the flow, feel, and the sound of techno electronica with the traditional music of the choir, cinema and the opera. The Music of Eric Whitacre was his first recording. It was listed as one of the top ten classical albums of 1997 by the American Record Guide. His Cloudburst and Other Choral Works is a recently released collection of cappella music under the British classical label Hyperion Records. It was an instant international best seller and among Billboard’s top hits in the classical album category.



He and his compositions got noticed by the likes of the Barlow International Composition Competition, the American Choral Directors Association, and the American Composers Forum. He was awarded the ASCAP Harold Arlen, the Richard Rodgers and youngest ever to receive the Raymond C. Brook.



His musical compositions include the best of choral, symphonic and wind band, including electronica and those for the music theatre. He travelled to many parts of the world as conductor to professional and student ensembles. He gives lectures and seminars to young musicians in American universities and colleges.



His works were used in many choral and symphonic repertories, scholarly journals and doctoral dissertations, with thousands of performances and over 500,000 copies sold worldwide. His works have also been part of commercial and independent recordings.



