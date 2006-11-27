Roaring Penguin Software selects LxPN Distributions GmbH to distribute CanIt in German-speaking markets

Ottawa, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2006 --The fight against spam just got easier today in Germany. Roaring Penguin Software Inc., makers of the acclaimed CanIt-PRO anti-spam solution, announced the selection of LxPN Distributions GmbH as their distributor.



Werner Dobbeck of LxPN Distribution GmbH, a distributor focused on Linux products with over 40 vendors and 5,000 resellers in Germany and Europe, launched CanIt-PRO at the recent Systems Show in Munich. “Roaring Penguin Software's CanIt-Pro is the leading anti-spam software publisher in Canada and we are excited to be able to distribute their world class software in Germany”, said Mr. Dobbeck.



CanIt-PRO is available as a software download, a soft appliance or as a pre-configured plug-and-play appliance.



CanIt-PRO can be purchased as a software or appliance-based solution and is ideal for Web Hosts, ISPs, education campuses and large organizations where global filtering policies must be balanced with individuals’ ability to have the final decision over what is and is not spam. CanIt™ products offer the industry's most complete and flexible anti-spam and anti-virus solutions. They can be deployed in any enterprise e-mail environment, including on all Linux and UNIX servers. As a stand-alone gateway appliance, CanIt can protect e-mail environments running non-UNIX servers, such as Microsoft Exchange, Lotus Notes and Novell Groupwise. A price quote for CanIt or CanIt-PRO may be obtained at www.roaringpenguin.com/promo/canitpricequote.php?id=isp.



About Roaring Penguin

Founded in 1999, Roaring Penguin Software Inc., specializes in e-mail filtering. The company focuses on fighting spam at the mail server, with the acclaimed CanIt and MIMEDefang product lines. Today, Roaring Penguin develops, deploys and supports its spam and virus-fighting products for customers that include enterprises, ISPs, campuses, web hosts, and government offices. For more information, visit www.roaringpenguin.com.



About LxPN Distributions GmbH

LxPN Distributions GmbH was spun off from the LinuxLand International in February 2003. LinuxLand was founded in 1996 focusing on re-selling Linux Software. LxPN distributes software from 40 partners to a network of 5000 specialist dealers. Today LxPN is considered the leading Linux Distributor in Germany. For more information, visit www.lxpn.de.

