One Palm New Direction for Luxury Living

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2006 --According to the development team at TRiTON Companies, a new set of standards has been applied to the One Palm design. Their research, gathered from extensive conversations with likely purchasers of $1-2 million downtown Sarasota condominium residences, has led to a design initiative that puts future owners in a community built to specifically accommodate their lifestyle.



One Palm spokesperson, Brent Virkus said, “Our team created a long list of amazing amenities, but when potential owners were interviewed, we found that they only wanted those that truly enhance their day-to-day living.”



Virkus said that the insight was invaluable. “We now have zeroed in on what people are truly seeking in a high-end downtown residence. With over thirty floor plans, One Palm offers its future residents a comfortably elegant design that will surround them and their guests both in the private residences and throughout the building,” he explained.



Some of the amenities and features One Palm residents can look forward to are a roof-top Infinity pool, private elevators, expansive terraces with magnificent Bay views, towering ceilings with abundant glass for a light and airy environment and a dedicated collection of retail and services that enhance a luxury lifestyle at pedestrian level.



JKL Design is the interior designer, Hoyt is the architectural firm, Michael Saunders New Homes and Condominiums Division will handle sales, CAP Creative is the marketing and advertising agency and CM&D is the project director. Construction is targeted to begin in July 2007.

