MEC Labs Director of Strategy to Speak at SIPA’s 23rd Annual Marketing Conference on E-Commerce Strategies

Atlantic Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2006 --MarketingExperiments.com, an online marketing research laboratory, today announced that Director of Strategy Jalali Hartman will lead a breakout session at the Specialized Information Publisher’s Association’s 23rd Annual Marketing Conference on E-Commerce Strategies.



This year’s event will be held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and will run December 6-8. Publishers, marketers, editors and Web managers of subscription newsletters and other specialized information services will attend one of the industry’s premier events.



Hartman’s presentation, “The Five-Step Plan to Skyrocket Your Registration Funnel Conversion Rate,” utilizes MEC Labs’ groundbreaking new research on successfully driving customers through Web processes, and includes information on common mistakes, design and copy tactics and ‘best-practices’ to implement. Publishers and suppliers will walk away with step-by-step instructions on how to generate more business for their existing sites. This proven methodology helped one business-to-business publisher increase registration by 816 percent.



“SIPA’s marketing conference brings together top executives from newsletter and specialized information publishing organizations from around the world in an effort to give executives and their staffs the most up-to-date strategies and services to improve e-commerce practices,” Hartman said. “Regardless of whether publishers are focused on ordering, registration, lead generation or e-mail sign-up, this presentation is designed to offer an innovative approach to boosting conversion.”



For more information on this event, please visit http://www.newsletters.org/eventsOpen.cfm?id=34.



About the Jalali Hartman

Jalali Hartman currently serves as the director of strategy for MEC Labs. He is a specialist in online channels, retail, Internet architecture and business strategy. Hartman has worked with companies such as eBay, FedEx, PayPal, NetSuite, DHL and UPS on large-scale e-commerce product development projects. Hartman is currently spearheading a comprehensive six-month study on viral video marketing campaigns.



About MarketingExperiments.com

MarketingExperiments.Com is an online marketing research laboratory dedicated to discovering “what really works” in Internet marketing. MEC engages in primary and secondary research and publishes results in the Marketing Experiments Journal. To conduct relevant, practical experiments, MEC partners with clients such as the New York Times, Reuters News Service LLC, and USA Health Care. MarketingExperiments.com is a member of the MEC Labs Group and a division of Digital Trust, Inc. MEC Labs recently acquired MarketingSherpa, a research firm that publishes marketing case studies and benchmark data. For more information, please visit www.MarketingExperiments.com.



About The Specialized Information Publishers Association

The Specialized Information Publishers Association (SIPA) is the principal international trade association dedicated to advancing the interests of the newsletter and specialized information publishing industry. SIPA provides global services in corporate education, business development, intellectual property protection and advocacy to foster growth, profitability and professional excellence. To learn more about SIPA, please visit www.newsletters.org.

