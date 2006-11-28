Western Graphics Named Best Workplace in the Americas!

Saint Paul, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2006 --Western Graphics of Saint Paul, Minnesota has been awarded the designation, Best Workplace in the Americas 2006, for their exemplary human resources practices. Begun to specifi cally honor printing companies that provide a superior work environment, this year marks the sixth year of the Best Workplace in the Americas program. Western is a 3 time recipient of the award with back-to-back awards in 2005 & 2006.



A panel of highly respected HR professionals with decades of experience in the graphic arts industry reviewed the submissions. All of the winning companies actively show their employees that they care about their work environment, their personal goals and ambitions, as well as the needs of the company. Applicants were judged on eight criteria: Management Practices; Work Environment; Training and Development Opportunities; Financial Security; Workplace Health and Safety; Work-Life Balance; Recognition and Rewards; and Health and Wellness Programs.



“It’s an honor to be recognized by the industry as a company that offers a superior workplace,” said Tim Keran. “We have a team of passionate employees that enjoy working together and when people like coming to work, great things are bound to happen.”



Michael Makin, president and CEO of PIA/GATF, agrees. “Best Workplace in the Americas winners routinely recognize that success is generated in many ways, and importantly, through their employees. Congratulations to Western Graphics.” PIA/GATF is the world’s largest graphic arts trade association representing an industry with more than 1 million employees. It serves the interests of more than 12,000 member companies.



Western Graphics employs 75 people and is the leading digital printing company in the Twin Cities producing more than 6 million digital pages per month. The company also offers traditional prepress, offset printing, and bindery services. Value added service offerings include: online ordering, database management, mailing services, variable data printing, fulfi llment, warehousing and distribution services.



For more information about Western Graphics, contact Jon Leinen at 651-603-6400.