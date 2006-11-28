OkCupid CEO and Co-founder to Present With Yahoo! and Microsoft at Interactive Local Media Conference 2006

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2006 --OkCupid, a free online dating site that uses unique matching algorithms and personality quizzes to bring people together, today announced that CEO and Co-founder Sam Yagan will join Yahoo! and Microsoft on a panel about social networking at The Kelsey Group’s upcoming Interactive Local Media 2006 conference.



Who: Sam Yagan, OkCupid CEO and co-founder



What: “Social Search: The Importance of Audience”

In the past 24 months, the social networking space has witnessed nearly $2 billion in merger and acquisition activity and has quickly become the foundation of successful online experiences. Yagan and his fellow panelists will discuss ways to develop relevant and fun content to attract new audiences to the next wave of social networking and search destinations.



Where: ILM: 06

Sheraton Philadelphia City Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Thursday, November 30 at 2:00 PM



“Through my experience launching successful online sites like SparkNotes and eDonkey, I know firsthand that people are attracted to interactive online destinations that are free, fun and effective,” said Yagan. “I’m very excited to be part of this panel of industry leaders to discuss a topic that will undoubtedly impact the next wave of online communities and more importantly, the way in which people interact with one another online, and offline.”



OkCupid.com has seen a steady increase in its online membership across target demographics as a result of content that is free, fun and effective. The site, launched in 2004, features more than 300,000 active members and adds over 100,000 new users every month who visit the site to create and answer entertaining quizzes that introduce them to people who share their views on what matters most to them.



“We have assembled the leading innovators and decision makers in local search, online directories, classifieds and social networking to discuss the challenges and opportunities of interactive local media at ILM:06,” said Matt Booth, Kelsey Group analyst and ILM:06 conference chair. “We are fortunate to have Sam Yagan as a featured speaker, and we look forward to his contribution to the conference.”



