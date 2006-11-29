Insiders’ Advice for Beginners and Old Pros Alike

Phoeinx, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2006 --Whether you’re a corporate manager, college student, entrepreneur, or salesperson, it takes a combination of skills to create success. Your ability to influence others, communicate and negotiate is as important as your job literacy, knowledge and education. Rarely do people get ahead and achieve greatness on job skills alone, it takes more.



Powerful Steps is 10 step-by-step proven and essential career skills and business strategies that lead to outstanding personal performance. The successful veteran of entrepreneurial business and corporate leadership tells real-life stores and gives invaluable time-saving advice in a competitive business game stacked against you. All it takes is average intelligence, initative, and knowing the right skills to focus on. The secret is to think like a strategist, communicate like a pro, and be a savvy negotiator. The fun, easy to understand book is a road map to taking control and winning. It’s filled with ideas and must-have strategies anyone can put into use and see immediate results.



About the author:

Brian J. Bieler has more than thirty years of business, managing, and sales experience. He began his career selling copy paper and by the age of twenty-four was a sales supervisor in midtown Manhattan. Brian then went into the advertising business at Women’s Wear Daily and Mademoiselle Magazine in New York City. Later he joined Sudbrink Broadcasting, a leading-edge radio group specializing in buying and improving underperforming companies.



Brian became an accomplished executive in local, regional and national broadcasting. He was Vice President and General Manager of ten major market radio stations from coast to coast and President of the Viacom Radio Group in New York City. He knows how to operate a business from start-up to planning strategies, marketing, and sales.



Brian is an author, entrepreneur, and corporate leader.



Author: Brian J. Bieler

Published by: Little Falls Press

Category: Business, Careers, Sales, Management, Success

Format: Soft cover, 200 pages Book Price: $17.95 at: Barnes & Nobel, Borders, www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com/uk

ISBN 13: 978-0-9779569-1-3

ISBN 10: 0-9779569-1-1

Distributed Through: Ingram and Baker & Taylor

Web Site: www.powerfulsteps.com

Phoenix AZ, December 2006