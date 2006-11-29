CISPA selects Roaring Penguin's CanIt-Domain-PRO to manage spam on their Domains

Ottawa, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2006 --The fight against spam just got easier today in California. Roaring Penguin Software Inc., makers of the acclaimed CanIt-PRO anti-spam solution, announced a co-marketing initiative with the California Internet Service Providers Association, CISPA.



Mark Esser Chairman of the Board of Directors for CISPA and a long-time user of CanIt-PRO for his own ISP The SuperNet (www.supernet.com), a Division of Markon Computer Sciences Inc., recommended CanIt-Domain-PRO to CISPA. Said Esser, “We recognized early on that Roaring Penguin had an anti-spam solution that was uniquely tailored for ISPs. We have been running CanIt-PRO since 2003. Our vision of a fair and open internet for all Californians includes affordable anti-spam software for ISPs."



“Many ISPs across the country are using CanIt-PRO to manage spam for their customers and we have no problem recommending CanIt-PRO as a cost-effective method of blocking spam to our members,” said Esser. “Spam is a plague to ISPs and we have noticed an upsurge as spammers changed tactics recently and tried image based spam. CanIt-PRO caught the deluge without any problems,” said Esser.



CanIt-PRO is available as a software download, a soft appliance, or as a pre-configured plug-and-play appliance.



CanIt-Domain-PRO allows an ISP or Web Host to delegate control of spam filtering across multiple domains.



About Roaring Penguin

Founded in 1999, Roaring Penguin Software Inc., specializes in e-mail filtering. The company focuses on fighting spam at the mail server, with the acclaimed CanIt and MIMEDefang product lines. Today, Roaring Penguin develops, deploys and supports its spam- and virus-fighting products for customers that include enterprises, ISPs, campuses, web hosts, and government offices. For more information, visit www.roaringpenguin.com



About CISPA

The California ISP Association, Inc. (www.cispa.org) has more than 200 independent Internet Service Provider (ISP) members representing more than 3 million California consumers and businesses. Advocating for the interests of ISPs and their customers since 2000, CISPA provides a unified voice to address legislative, regulatory and consumer issues as well as to support innovation within the ISP industry.

