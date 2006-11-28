SiberLogic Introduces SiberSafe Value Bundle

Toronto, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2006 --SiberLogic, a leading provider of innovative XML content technology, today introduces the SiberSafe Value Bundle. The SiberSafe Value Bundle is a feature-packed selection of SiberSafe products, perfect for organizations with complex, evolving technical documentation, a mix of content authors and reviewers, and a restricted budget.



The SiberSafe Value Bundle is available until the end of 2006, and includes:



Five SiberSafe XML CMS licenses

SiberSafe XML CMS provides a robust and feature-rich environment for authoring teams producing documentation using XML. Designed specifically for collaborative authoring and review, SiberSafe increases the efficiency of XML content development, retrieval and maintenance - across teams, across organizations, and across linguistic boundaries. Delivering enterprise-scale functionality at departmental prices, SiberSafe provides automated workflow, link management, versioning, translation management, and support for all major authoring and publication tools, making it the most versatile and flexible content management solution available. The full SiberSafe XML CMS feature list is available at http://www.siberlogic.com/sibersafe/.



Two SiberSafe XML Reviewer licenses

Most documentation teams include a mix of content authors and reviewers. SiberSafe XML Reviewer allows subject matter experts to review documents or document fragments as they appear in the repository at the time of review. The reviewer can see other reviewers' comments, and can add his/her own comments and annotations to the content. The content is rendered using the style specified by the document administrator, and the reviewer need not even know that the content being reviewed is in XML format. The only difference between SiberSafe Reviewer and SiberSafe CMS is that the reviewer cannot change any content.



Unlimited SiberSafe XML Communicator licenses

SiberSafe XML Communicator is a fully-integrated full-featured no-cost XML Editor that provides convenient context-sensitive menu access to SiberSafe functionality. From within SiberSafe Communicator users can create, edit, review and publish content, and administer workflow tasks and assignments. SiberSafe Communicator enables entire documentation teams to get up to speed with XML authoring without the additional burden of third party XML editor licenses.



No-Cost FrameMaker integration

Teams with a FrameMaker authoring environment in place can take advantage of our SiberSafe/FrameMaker integration, available at no additional charge. Full SiberSafe content management functionality is directly accessible from FrameMaker 7.2 via menus and context-sensitive commands. Technical documentation can be created with a familiar, highly appropriate tool, managed in an environment designed for exactly that material and published using the best of both technologies.



Other budget-saving features of the SiberSafe Value Bundle include:



Concurrent user licensing

Unlike most content management systems, all SiberSafe products are based on concurrent user licensing with no additional per-server or per-CPU fees.



Database-neutral

Unlike most content management systems, SiberSafe is database-neutral. Out of the box, SiberSafe supports any JDBC-compatible database, including Oracle, MySQL, MS SQL and Microsoft Access.



Pricing and availability

The SiberSafe Value Bundle is available now until the end of 2006, and will save your team almost US$3,500. For regular pricing, please visit www.siberlogic.com/purchase_new/.

