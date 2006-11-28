Evolution on Community Software Market

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.-- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2006 --Under the global 'Unite People' mission, BoonEx – Community Software Experts has announced four new releases: new LoveLandia, Orca – Interactive Forum Script, Dolphin – Smart Community Builder 5.4 and Ray 2.1 - #1 Community Widget Suite. All these projects and products are part of the company's 'Evolution' from BoonEx Company to BoonEx Community.



LoveLandia is a project intended to inspire people to love, write songs, poems, quotes and share them. They can share and discuss feelings and major love issues with like minded community members, where everyone supports each other, and can give helpful advice.



“Lovelandia is a land of love. We had started this project 3 years ago before we entered the dating software market. It began as a place where everyone could share their feelings, and where Andrei and I have invested most of our own love. BoonEx is all about uniting people, Lovelandia is all about love, and what does unite people more than love?”- commented BoonEx Managing Director and Lovelandia founder Julia Sivtsova.



Today Lovelandia counts more than 30 thousand poems, lyrics, quotes and other works, and more than 3 thousand posts on the forum, submitted and posted by more than 10 thousand members. People from the age of 14 to 24 are the most frequently met LoveLandia inhabitants. LoveLandia had once been attacked by hackers, was reconstructed and hasn't been changed since, but the process of 'Evolution' has started, and it has touched LL, and its community as well.



The new LoveLandia has a new, community oriented style and design with more social networking and communication features added to create a more dynamic and live community.



Another release, Orca 1.0 – Interactive Forum Script by BoonEx is the first 100% AJAX based, fully integratable, self-moderated forum script. Orca is a smart alternative to today’s widely offered forum and bulletin board software.



The new release of Dolphin 5.4 – Smart Community Builder (in the past aeDating dating software, Dolphin – web community software, released under GPL since version 5.3) has more community oriented features, and is integrated with the first self-moderated forum based on Orca 1.0 – Interactive Forum Script, another new community product by BoonEx. Dolphin evolution is still in progress.



Ray 2.1 - #1 Community Widget Suite released today, is a web suite containing audio/video chat, IM, desktop and web presence, mp3 player and many other widgets, and comes with it's own server aimed at offering webmasters complete freedom.



“The 'Evolution' is only at the beginning. Next week should bring even more great news. We all are excited, are you? ” - BoonEx asks its customers.



About BoonEx Ltd.

BoonEx Ltd., community software experts, was founded on the 15th of December 2004. Currently, BoonEx Ltd. runs several commercial websites and serves customers from all over the world with a staff of 50 full-time employees who have great professional backgrounds, education and experience.

