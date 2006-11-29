AJAX Technology Makes it Possible to Create First Self-Moderated Forum With Orca 1.0 – Interactive Forum Script.

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.-- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2006 --Today BoonEx Community Software Experts releases a new, open source, AJAX powered integratable forum software. Orca – Interactive Forum Script is the first script that allows you to build a self-ruling forum, moderated by the community.



The increasing number and rapid growth of communities requires products that are able to support large communities, meet their needs and spare the webmasters loads of work saving as much time as possible. BoonEx considered this trend while developing the Orca – Interactive Forum Script.



“Orca 1.0 is the first Interactive forum software for at least four reasons” : – says BoonEx Ltd. General director Andrey Sivtsov. “ First, it empowers the forum community to self moderation and taking an active part in forum life. Second, it uses AJAX, which simplifies the interaction. Third, it interacts with any other type of software and can be easily integrated, and finally, being a GPL product, Orca encourages webmasters to interact in terms of its development.”



The significant breakthrough in the forum software market is a new Self-Ruling concept developed in Orca. Orca relieves webmasters from everyday moderation duties, laying most of these on the members of the forum community. Members can now vote out abusive or spam containing posts with the majority of votes, or fold an unwanted post moving it out of their view. AJAX technologies make this procedure fast and simple that takes only one click. Every member is given one vote only.



“Now webmasters can utilize 1, 2, 15 or 150 thousand people, since they can employ the entire forum community to do the least liked work - for free. While webmasters spend more time on constant improvement, forum members will enjoy the benefits of self-moderation. This is something that only Orca can do right now.” - comments Artur Zotov, BoonEx Ltd. Marketing Director.



AJAX is a web development technique for creating interactive Web applications. The intent is to make web pages feel more responsive by exchanging small amounts of data with the server behind the scenes, so that the entire web page does not have to be reloaded each time the user makes a change. This is meant to increase the web page's interactivity, speed, and usability.



Orca 1.0 is a forum with a 100% AJAX-based interface without the main AJAX problems. It is search-engine friendly, has a working 'Back' button, permalinks, and Bookmarkable pages.



Unlike Invision Board, Orca is 100% AJAX powered script. Just like phpBB it is an Open Source software, and with the newly offered self-moderation feature, Orca presents itself as a smart alternative to VBulletin's complicated moderation system.



About BoonEx Ltd.

BoonEx Ltd., community software experts, was founded on the 15th of December 2004. Currently, the BoonEx Ltd. runs several commercial websites and serves customers from all over the world with a staff of 50 full-time employees who have great professional backgrounds, education and experience.

