ServePath Unveils High Availability Network Offerings for Businesses that Run Mission-Critical Internet Applications

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2006 --ServePath, a leading dedicated server provider and hosting specialist, today announced its new High Availability Server Network offerings. These customized network solutions give companies with mission-critical web applications the opportunity to have a highly available server hosting environment built to meet their needs at an affordable cost.



“ServePath’s new High Availability Server Network offerings set us apart from the pack,” said John Keagy, president, ServePath. “No other hosting provider can offer a highly customized package at such a reasonable price point. We have the staff and systems in place to provide this advanced level of service. ServePath doesn’t believe in selling prepackaged solutions, which is why we specialize in providing such a high degree of customization.”



ServePath’s High Availability Server Network offerings leverage the company’s dedicated server products and sophisticated network architecture, enabling them to be available at a lower cost yet individually customized. Featuring rapid setup by a specialized staff, ServePath can provide two or more servers with load balancing and many managed services not offered by competitors, such as Gigabit Port Upgrades and Storage Area Network (SAN) connections. Each network configuration is built to exact customer specifications, with a variety of hardware and OS options. ServePath takes care of the infrastructure management so customers can focus on managing their applications.



“Our site needs to be up all the time,” said Jon Boutelle, chief technical officer of Slideshare, www.slideshare.net, a site for sharing PowerPoint slides. “If our site went down, it would have a huge impact on our brand. That’s why we rely on ServePath’s High Availability Server Network solution, which is customized for our needs. One of the best things about ServePath is that they’re available 24 hours a day. 24-hour access is critical when running a site like ours that customers around the world count on to be there when they need it.”



“Any business with an online presence can tell you that it is absolutely critical for their site to be up and available, 24/7,” Keagy continued. “It’s even more significant during seasonal times of the year like the upcoming holidays, where even just a few minutes of a site being down can mean substantial losses to your business not only in terms of sales, but also in the brand experience. To address these concerns, ServePath offers a 10,000% guarantee with our service level agreement (SLA). This testament to our network reliability is significant in the industry because it shows that we stand behind our 100% uptime guarantee.”



ServePath’s dedicated hosting solutions, High Availability Server Network solutions, and managed services are immediately available. For more information, please contact ServePath at www.ServePath.com or call 1-866-321-7284.



About ServePath

ServePath is a leading dedicated server and managed hosting specialist, providing custom services to businesses that need powerful Internet hosting platforms. Thousands of companies worldwide look to ServePath for its reliability, customization, and speed. Its new 10,000% Guaranteed Service Level Agreement is unique in the web hosting industry, promising specific levels of network performance and 100% uptime with a 100x guarantee. ServePath also provides colocation services through its ColoServe division. The employee-owned company has been in business for five years, with offices and its own data center in San Francisco, one of the world’s top Internet centers.



