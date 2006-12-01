Visibility Corporation Business Intelligence Technology Solutions

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --With an analysis of reporting requirements driving Hallis Hudson’s business, Visibility designed a system that retrieved information already captured in the firms business systems (Lotus Notes & Movex). Particular focus was paid to the data represented in Sales, Invoicing, and CRM (Customer Relationship Management) across multiple business entities.



Hallis Hudson had considered an upgrade of their Movex Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system (running on an IBM AS400) but realized that a Visibility Business Intelligence implementation would be much more cost-effective (without the need to upgrade their ERP system.) The direct benefits from a reporting and analysis solution at a fraction of the upgrade cost was a decision supported by their Independent Manufacturing Consultant, Steve Fern, who had previously seen a Visibility Business Intelligence implementation at another customer site (E H Taylor Ltd.).



Manufacturing Journalist Thomas R. Cutler profiled Business Intelligence Technology Solutions in the current issue of Manufacturing & Logistics IT. The full feature can be read at http://www.logisticsit.com/absolutenm/templates/article-manufacturing.aspx?articleid=2538&zoneid=2.



Once the foundations of the system were in place (Sales Data Warehouse) Visibility implemented an online operational report that incorporated a customer search field for the call centre operatives. This report allowed the call centre team to recall customer purchasing patterns over the last three years with graphical representations and drill through to detail capability, while analyzing when the customer was last contacted and by method. This has allowed for cross-selling, providing better customer service, and maintaining the brand image of Hallis Hudson as a quality supplier.



Alastair Soper, Hallis Hudson Operations Director noted, “With this system, we can give our customers a much improved level of service now that our sales teams have comprehensive information at their finger tips, without having to access a number of different systems.”



