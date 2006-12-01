Industrial CRM by Commence Spells out Competitive Advantages

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --Key Industrial CRM features according the Commence President & CEO, Larry Caretsky, include the following:



Account/Contact Management Capture, manage and share a complete account and contact profile including history with others throughout the organization.



Calendar & Activity Management (Notes, History, Attachments) Synchronize calendars and address books, manage activity remotely. (personal & groups)



Time Management View pending appointments and to-dos by due date and action type. Receive reminders when appointments and to-dos are due.



Advanced Desktop Integration MS Outlook/Word/Excel Utilize desktop tools to help manage your daily business, e-mails, e-mail logging, letter templates, proposals, quotes and contracts.



Activity Tracking Associate all correspondence including, calls, meetings, emails, and service history with the account, contact and responsible employee.



File Attachments Track external documents and files associated with an account, contact, opportunity, and service ticket.



Mail merges /Letter Templates Create email, printed, or fax mailings to select contacts or a list of accounts.



Business Process Automation Automate specific business task and functions based on selected criteria.



Business Alerts/Alarms/Notification Automatically receive notification when specific business conditions are met.



Mobile Stay in touch and manage activity while away from the office.



Synchronize and work off-line.

Unlike generic CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software solutions, The Commence Contact Management module is designed to increase employee productivity by enabling them to capture, track, manage and share all client specific or prospect specific information. The information is stored in a single unified database where it is immediately accessible to all authorized employees without having to move from system to system. This results in a manufacturer's ability to significantly improve the process of marketing, selling and servicing customers.



Commence offers lean industrial companies complete “Freedom Of Choice” to select the solutions and platform that best meets the business requirements of manufacturers and distributors. The comprehensive CRM Industrial application suite is available for use on premise or on-demand as a hosted service. Industrial leaders often build departmental lean CRM solutions with the award winning Commence Lean Industrial CRM Framework. These choices are why so many industrial companies choose Commence as the solution for managing customer relationships. All Commence Industrial solutions support mobile or wireless connectivity and integration to back-office accounting and ERP systems.

