Bostech’s New ChainBuilder ESB Enables Communication Between Applications in a Service Oriented Architecture

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2006 --Bostech Corporation, a leading provider of embedded integration software solutions, announced today ChainBuilder ESB, a new Java Business Integration (JBI) compliant solution for use in Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) environments. ChainBuilder ESB is a product that includes an Enterprise Service Bus and additional integration functionality to enable an enterprise’s disparate software systems to plug into the ESB. The alpha version is available for immediate free download at www.ChainForge.net.



Among the first JBI compliant integration products available, ChainBuilder ESB offers a state-of-the-art graphical (rather than a programmatic) user interface. What this means for developers is a premier Visual Enterprise Integration solution where individual ESB services and other integrated application components can be shown in a high-level graphical integration flow. This visual depiction of the entire integration environment allows developers to step back and consider the flow of their application integration and then drill down on each component to define specifics.



ChainBuilder ESB components are written in Java and easily configured via a graphical user interface plugged into the popular Eclipse development platform. The product’s adherence to the JBI specification and use with open source tools like Eclipse, illustrates Bostech’s commitment to standards-based, open technology. The Alpha release of ChainBuilder ESB shows feature depth with several editors, including component flow, mapping, custom format and EDI X12 editors.



“Interestingly, since the JBI standard is based on XML messages, integration products to date have centered solely on XML translations.” says Eric Lu, CTO of Bostech Corporation, “But Bostech understands most integration efforts include strategic backend systems that operate with non-XML data formats. We made sure that this initial offering of ChainBuilder ESB had industry standard editors to manage EDI X12, fixed and variable formats – the formats that organizations with legacy applications absolutely require. Supporting these unique data formats offers businesses a critical advantage to accelerate the incorporation of their disparate applications entry into an SOA environment.”



Bostech Corporation is deploying a dual-license distribution model for ChainBuilder ESB. Developers can download the open source software under the common GPL license. Additionally, these open source developers can purchase a subscription that provides ChainBuilder ESB training, support and intellectual property indemnification. A commercial license is also available.



An alpha version of ChainBuilder ESB is available for download now at www.chainforge.net, while the generally available version will release January 15, 2007.



