Encompix ETO ERP Selected by Oberlin Filters

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



Headquartered in Waukesha, Wis., Oberlin Filters builds pressure filtration systems, specializing in solid/liquid separation for the chemical, wastewater treatment, machine tool, and automotive industries. Oberlin has been a pioneer in pressure filtration technology for more than 40 years.



As a growing company, Oberlin was looking to expand its business, and the shortcomings of its old business system had become a limiting factor. “We are an engineering-intensive business,” said Jim Sharpless, “and we chose Encompix because it is obviously designed for project-based, engineer-to-order companies.” According to Sharpless, another key reason Oberlin chose Encompix was because the solution’s standard ERP features addressed the company’s needs without the addition of third-party products.



As with many small companies, Sharpless wears several hats as quality manager and assistant controller. Going forward, he will undertake the additional role of project manager for the Encompix implementation. “We are looking forward to having real-time data on a project’s progress, and this will help us control costs,” he said. Sharpless added, “To support our ISO 9000 certification, we want to streamline our business processes and improve the flow of information throughout the entire organization. We believe Encompix will help us achieve both objectives.”



