Visibility’s Real-time .Net ETO ERP Profiled by Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --Manufacturing Journalist Thomas R. Cutler profiled ETO Automation in the Advanced Manufacturing. The full feature can be read at http://www.trcutlerinc.com/Insideindustry_AMSep06.pdf.



According to Cutler, “A flow or process may have been documented outside of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, where there is no formal way to ensure compliance. In the past, paper documents and unmanaged email have provided the best solutions, but with no controls to ensure visibility and compliance, the value was limited.”



According to Stephen Carson, executive vice-president of Visibility Corporation, “The .NET workflow system enforces the process. This allows companies to improve and standardize daily functions across the company without burdensome manual administration. This provides employees visibility into the status of ‘in-process’ tasks, making it easier for them to execute their tasks effectively.” In a “make-to-stock” environment, business processes can remain stable and unchanged for many years, or until a new product line is developed. In a “to-order” environment business processes are significantly influenced by the nature of the order or contract being executed. Not only can each order or contract involve different type of process, but the value of contracts can have a significant influence.



Automating business processes streamlines business operations thus minimizing overhead costs and forcing disciplines based on best practices.



Together this helps preserve the integrity of the business data and ensures the users of the ERP system adhere to the process that are set by the business. Process compliance assures the best value for the business efforts, helps to contain costs and maintain the value of corporate data. Carson notes, “Process flow mapping and tracking of business events guarantees that employees are automatically notified when important events occur, or when a transaction requires input. This ensures that cycle times of critical and complex business process are optimized.”



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively. Visibility has an extensive customer base throughout North America and Europe and has the strongest representation of ERP among complex manufacturers.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.

