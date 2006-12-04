Madison Chemical Chooses BatchMaster ERP

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2006 --Integration, Visibility, and Responsiveness. These terms, linked together, are a mantra for Madison Chemical Industries Inc., a leader in infra-structure coatings for some of the industry’s most demanding applications. Madison is now seeking to knit these capabilities more tightly together than ever before by implementing an advanced Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system designed by BatchMaster Software Inc. The deployment of this end-to-end ERP solution, including BatchMaster Enterprise for Manufacturing and Distribution and Microsoft Business Solutions Great Plains for Financials, combined with its ISO certified processes and personnel, will enable the company to be even more effective in managing relationships with its vendors, upgrading its internal operations and delivering even more innovative solutions, sooner, to its many and varied customers.



For over thirty years, Madison’s specialized coatings have played a key role in many large and complex capital projects. Many of these projects involve significant investment and advanced planning. On-time delivery of product to specification is mandated. The technical challenges, along with customer expectations have evolved rapidly over these past three decades, as have mounting environmental regulations. Madison will soon be able to rely upon BatchMaster Enterprise as the “engine” for developing and managing new formulations and for bringing these new offerings into reliable, repeatable and cost-effective production.



Madison’s commitment to implementing such an advanced ERP system reinforces its industry leadership in innovation, quality, business process reliability and customer service. Richard Northcote (CPIM, MBA), Madison’s Controller & Operations Manager states “We have a record of steady improvement in organizational effectiveness and continue to strive for excellence in all our operations. This BatchMaster implementation will continue that tradition.” Adds BatchMaster Soft ware’s Engagement Manager Preston Blevins (CFPIM, CIRM), “Madison Chemical Industries Inc. is a visionary organization committed to “best practices” in virtually all its operations. We are pleased at the confidence they have placed in our BatchMaster product and in our support team to select us as their partner in productivity. BatchMaster’s advanced functionality and solid foundation of MS SQL database structure and N-tier architecture is extensible to support Madison’s projected growth in both the immediate and long-term future.”



BatchMaster Software, Inc. has provided advanced ERP solutions for over two decades with more than one thousand five hundred installations worldwide. BatchMaster’s customers can be found in every formula or recipe-based business, including food, beverage, cosmetic, personal care, paint, coating, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and specialty chemical industries. Flexible, easy to learn and use, and scalable to grow with a process manufacturing business, BatchMaster is the definitive solution for the challenges facing small to midsize process manufacturers. BatchMaster has more than a hundred technical staff members of highly-qualified software professionals.

