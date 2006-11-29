One Month to Christmas, HobbyTron.com is Only Major Source of Picco Z Mini R/C Helicopters in the U.S.

Orem, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2006 --‘Twas a month before Christmas and all through the nation, major retailers had sold out of the latest sensation. Except for HobbyTron.com, that is.



HobbyTron.com today announced that it still has Picco Z mini remote control (r/c) helicopters in stock despite widespread unavailability. With other retailers across the country turning away disappointed shoppers seeking America’s most popular r/c toy, HobbyTron.com is now the only major source of the Picco Z in the U.S.



“Once you’ve played with the Picco Z, you immediately understand why they’re flying out of Internet retailers and off store shelves the way they are — they’re incredibly fun,” said Jim Royer, president of HobbyTron.com. “We’re happy to report that although the Picco Z is sold out at Radio Shack, Toys “R” Us and others, we still have tens of thousands available for holiday shoppers at HobbyTron.com – but we’re burning through our inventory quickly. We’re especially glad to bring this news to all the panicked parents out there who don’t want to disappoint their kids this holiday season.”



Small enough to hold on the palm of one’s hand, the lightweight and durable Picco Z has been wildly popular outside of the United States this year with more than 500,000 sold in Europe and 400,000 sold in Japan. HobbyTron.com is one of only a handful of importers of the Picco Z in the U.S.



According to HobbyTron.com, the Picco Z is unlike traditional r/c helicopters in a number of ways. The HobbyTron.com Picco Z can be flown indoors; there is no assembly required, and the polypropylene foam body can withstand most collisions and crashes inherent to flying r/c helicopters.



In addition, the Picco Z is very easy to use as it’s designed for the novice and expert pilot alike and it comes virtually ready to fly right out of the box. (Initial battery charging of 20–30 minutes is required before the first flight, and six AA batteries are required for the controller/charger.)



Picco Zs are currently available from HobbyTron.com in three different colors: red, blue and yellow. Each color represents a different frequency, thereby allowing users to fly up to three helicopters at one time. It costs only $39.00. HobbyTron.com also has a special offer for r/c enthusiasts who want even more fun: a set of three Picco Z helicopters for just $109.00.



More information about the Picco Z, including its complete specification list, is available at www.hobbytron.com.



HobbyTron.com is one of the industry’s best and largest suppliers of the hottest, innovative toys and hobby supplies in the world, with an emphasis in remote-control cars, airplanes and helicopters and Airsoft guns. A dba of Absolute Toy Marketing, Inc., HobbyTron.com’s success has come in large part by establishing long-lasting and unique relationships with overseas manufacturers and distributors to place HobbyTron.com on the cutting edge of the toy and hobby buzz. As a result, HobbyTron.com has been recognized through various awards, including No.4 in the 2004 Utah100 competition from the MountainWest Venture Group; No. 208 in the 2004 “America’s 300 Largest Retail Web Sites” from Internet Retailer; No. 42 in Entrepreneur and D&B’s “10th Annual HOT 100;” and No. 45 in Inc. Magazine’s INC 500’s Fastest Growing Private Companies list. Visit www.hobbytron.com for more information.

