Auriga and the Iionnternatal Institute of Information Technology: Russian and Indian IT Industries Exchange Experience

Amherst, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --In November 2006 Auriga presented and successfully conducted the training course “Linux Kernel programming” at the I2IT training center in Pune. The course is based on Auriga’s 15+ years of experience in software development, Linux kernel, and embedded and system-level development. The training course and professionalism of Auriga’s trainers were highly evaluated by I2IT and training attendees. The trainees that participated in this program were representatives of blue-chip IT companies and engineering colleges such as IBM, Mindtree Consulting, Symantec, ETH, Divinet, Triump Systems, etc. The positive feedback received makes great progress in the field of IT exchange between Indian and Russian software professionals.



Auriga and I2IT’s partnership began earlier this year when I2IT leading trainers were invited to conduct “Software engineering and project management” training program at Auriga Moscow, Russia, development center. The success of the program and the discussion which evolved from its completion resulted in further steps of cooperation between the leading Indian professional education company and the most experienced Russian-origin software development outsourcing service provider.



The final outcome of the training initiative in Pune was the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement for Joint Collaboration in IT professional trainings and education. According to the Memorandum, Auriga will develop and conduct the Advanced Linux Kernel Programming course in India in 2007.



“We’re proud to show the first example of practical cooperation between Indian and Russian IT industries. We consider Auriga and I2IT training initiative in India as an important cornerstone in establishing long-term business partnership. Knowledge exchange is crucially essential to ensure cooperation on the global market”, - says Alexis Sukharev, Auriga’s President.



Feedback from Auriga’s training course attendees:

“The trainer has a very good knowledge of the course” – Symantec Corp.

"Explanation of concepts was excellent" – MindTree.

"The strong emphasize on practice was very good" – IBM.

