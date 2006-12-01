Shop Until You Drop, a Mystery Shopping Program Receives 5-Star Rating From TopConsumerReviews.com

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --TopConsumerReviews.com (http://www.topconsumerreviews.com) recently awarded a five-star rating to Shop Until You Drop, a web-based provider of mystery shopping programs.



"We're proud to receive TopConsumerReviews.com's highest rating," said Brian Winham, spokesperson for Shop Until You Drop. "Mystery shopping programs allow people to earn money while shopping, eating at restaurants, even watching movies. These are great programs for work-at-home moms, students, or anyone interested in making some extra money. We feel that our service delivers high value to our customers, and are happy to be recognized for our efforts."



Shop Until You Drop has been a provider of mystery shopping programs online for more than 2 years. In that time, they have helped thousands of customers earn money by providing quick access to a variety of mystery shopping programs.



"Shop Until You Drop is a leader in the crowded field of mystery shopping programs," said Brian Dolezal, of TopConsumerReviews.com. "In addition to immediate access of hundreds of mystery shopping companies, they offer a variety of services not found in other programs. Instant email notification of new job offers, cash for referring new members, and a low one-time registration fee are some of the features that help set them apart. Shop Until You Drop delivers a professional, high-quality service to their customers."



TopConsumerReviews.com is a leading provider of independent reviews and rankings of hundreds of consumer products and services. From popular diets and dating services, to cruise vacations and wedding organizers, TopConsumerReviews.com delivers in-depth product evaluations in order to make your purchasing decision easier.



To find out more about Shop Until You Drop and other mystery shopping programs, including descriptions, reviews, and comparison rankings, please visit the Mystery Shopping category of TopConsumerReviews.com at http://www.topconsumerreviews.com/mysteryshopping.



About Shop Until You Drop

Shop Until You Drop offers one of the largest and most respected mystery shopping programs on the Internet. Since May of 2004 they have provided hundreds of opportunities for people to earn money while shopping at their favorite stores and eating at the most popular restaurants. With a focus on quality and customer service, they continually enhance their product offering and boast thousands of satisfied customers.



About TopConsumerReviews.com

