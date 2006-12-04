Clearpores Acne Treatment Receives 5-Star Rating From TopConsumerReviews.com

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2006 --TopConsumerReviews.com (http://www.topconsumerreviews.com) recently awarded a five-star rating to Clearpores Skin Cleansing System, a three-part acne-fighting solution.



"We're proud to receive TopConsumerReviews.com's highest rating," said Doug Mackay, spokesperson for Clearpores. "Millions of people are afflicted with facial acne or body acne. Unlike other treatments, our solution attacks acne bacteria from both inside and outside the body. Clearpores is a proven, effective product and we're happy to be recognized for its success."



Clearpores was first offered to the public in July of 2004. Since that time, it has helped thousands of customers by clearing up acne both on the face and the body. Once acne-free, the solution works to prevent acne from reappearing.



"Clearpores offers a unique product in the treatment of acne," said Brian Dolezal, of TopConsumerReviews.com. "Clearpores combines an effective herbal supplement, taken internally, with a deep cleansing wash and protection cream. Together, this system is extremely effective at treating acne and is priced less than most of its competition."



TopConsumerReviews.com is a leading provider of independent reviews and rankings of hundreds of consumer products and services. From popular diets and dating services, to cruise vacations and wedding organizers, TopConsumerReviews.com delivers in-depth product evaluations in order to make your purchasing decision easier.



To find out more about Clearpores and other acne treatments, including descriptions, reviews, and comparison rankings, please visit the Acne Treatment category of TopConsumerReviews.com at http://www.topconsumerreviews.com/acne.



About Clearpores

Clearpores offers one of the most effective acne treatment solutions on the market. This unique 3-part solution has helped thousands of customers realize their dreams of acne-free skin. With reliable, proven ingredients, Clearpores is a safe alternative to prescription-based medications.



About TopConsumerReviews.com

