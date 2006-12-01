Celebrity Living – La Residence by Ivana Trump

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --Ivana Trump is an award winning, international entrepreneur and an icon who has driven success in her every endeavor from the hotel and casino business to fashion and as a writer. Her keen business savvy, attention to detail and passion for live have inspired many admirers around the world who see her as the embodiment of the contemporary luxury lifestyle.



La Residence will illustrate optimum luxury with its stunning architecture, its state of the art amenities, as well as its location at the heart of the dazzling Beirut city centre. Ivana Trump endorsed and contributed substantially to the project's iconic design due the synergy between DAMAC Properties as a luxury lifestyle provider and the star's image as a symbol of opulence and glamour.



A design that’s the talk of the town

The US$150 million ultra-luxury residential development will be extraordinary, in architecture, location and luxury. The stunning 27-storey tower will offer a choice of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments as well as two spectacular duplex penthouses.



The residences will include:



• Stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea (many residences)

• Spacious balconies

• Marble and wooden floorings

• Floor to ceiling glass windows

• Maid’s room with attached bath for 2-bedroom apartment upwards

• Kitchen – Maid’s room direct passage

• Smart home technology (where owners may control temperature, air conditioning, TV, watch children’s room, etc. without being at home)

• Children’s play area

• 1 -4 free parking bays for each apartment





Celebrity Lifestyle with impressive facilities



Celebrity lifestyle comes with impressive amenities and services:

• Exotic Sauna / Jacuzzi

• State-of-the-art gym

• Temperature controlled swimming pool

• Bank-grade security systems and video phone entry

• Home security and surveillance system

• Advanced cabling system for telephone / internet system

• Concierge and help-desk facilities, 24/7

• House keeping services

• Mail collection and delivery

• Driver’s room and storage in the basement



The development’s range of facilities include: Exclusive Ivana Trump boutique; Designer boutiques; Fine dining restaurants; Cafes; Marts; 4 levels of car parking



The Capital of Style

Beirut is Europe’s rendezvous with the Arab world. One of the most diverse cities of the Middle East, Beirut is also the capital, largest city and chief seaport of Lebanon. Known as the Paris of the Middle East, Beirut is the commercial centre of the region and has something for everyone. It’s filled with vibrancy and charm by night, as the city never sleeps.



La Residence by Ivana Trump is located in Soldiere, downtown Beirut, which is the most premium residential address in town. An all new ultra-urban neighbourhood. A stroll away from Phoenica. A jog away from Place de L’etoile, Trottoir Cafes, the Corniche and show-clad mountains, a high-way away. The heady life in Downtown Beirut is punctuated with the exotic Med life, a drive away.



Picturesquely set close to the coast and the snow peaked mountains, this exhilarating lifestyle is complete with an array of water sports, beaches, resort complexes, snow parks and all the action residents desire.



Damac Properties, a First-Class Developer

A part of Damac Holding, a multi-million dollar conglomerate with operations in 18 countries, Damac Properties is the largest private property developer in the Middle East region. Hailed for the finest residential, retail and office addresses, each of its developments carries the unmistakable Darmac signature, distinguished by award winning architecture, ISO quality standards and exhilarating style.

Owners can now live the Damac life, right in downtown Beirut.



First Tier Prices

Owners can choose from one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments.

One Bedroom: 124m²/1,335 sq. ft living space 107m²/1,152 sq. ft balcony/terrace

Two Bedrooms: 234m²/2,519 sq. ft living space 39m²/420 sq. ft balcony/terrace

Three Bedrooms: 324m²/3,488 sq. ft living space 47m²/506 sq. ft balcony/terrace

Four Bedrooms: 530m²/5,705 sq. ft living space 120m²/1,292 sq. ft balcony/terrace



There will also be two unique duplex penthouses - an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The penthouses measure approx. 1,510m²/16,250 sq. ft. Specification is available upon request.



Price guide

From US$190,000 for one-bedroom

From US$297,945 for two-bedroom

From US$558,150 for three-bedroom

From US$1,119,777 for four-bedroom



Prices for the duplex penthouses are available upon request.



The residences are sold with freehold ownership.



Construction of La Residence is expected to begin in 2007 and should be completed by March 2010.



La Residence by Ivana Trump has success written all over it. An unmatched asset and experience for the homeowner. An exciting investment for the businessman and investor. A new high in the high life.



To request information about La Residence, please send an email to info@HotPropertiesWorldwide.com or call +44 (0)20 7095 8701, or visit www.HotPropertiesWorldwide.com

