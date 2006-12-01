RSS2SQL Script Stores RSS Feeds in Databases

Hanover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --NotePage, Inc. is pleased to announce RSS2SQL, a new php script that allows users to converts RSS feeds to databases.



This new RSS2SQL script allows users to easily store information that is contained in an RSS feed into a MySQL database. When using the RSS2SQL script, the publisher can control which fields of data from the RSS feed are stored in the database, which allows the flexibility to determine what data is inserted into the database from each feed.



The RSS2SQL script joins six existing scripts in FeedForAll's RSS Scripts directory. Access to the scripts directory is freely available to all registered users of FeedForAll and FeedForAll Mac, or a subscription to the scripts directory can be purchased for $ 29.95. A subscription grants users access to all of the RSS scripts, which can be used to publish and manipulate RSS feeds. Current scripts contained in the directory include RSS Cache, FutureRSS, RSS2HTML Pro, SQL2RSS, RSSmesh and RSS2HTML.



The RSS Cache script module expedites the retrieval and conversion of RSS feeds into html web pages. The FutureRSS script enables webmasters to prepare content for their RSS feeds in advance, and have it automatically appear at the desired date and time. The RSSmesh script allows for multiple RSS feeds to be merged into a single RSS feed. The SQL2RSS scripts allows users to generate RSS feeds from MySQL databases, and the RSS2HTML Pro allows for advance manipulation and display of RSS feeds as HTML webpages.



All of the scripts dynamically manipulate the RSS feeds in realtime, so no periodic maintenance is required.



Additional details related to the RSS2SQL can be found at: http://www.feedforall.com/rss2sql.htm



For more information contact, NotePage, Inc. at PO Box 296, Hanover, MA 02339. Phone: 781-829-0500. Fax: 781-582-1869. E-mail: sales@feedforall.com . Internet: http://www.feedforall.com .



About NotePage, Inc.

NotePage, Inc. is a Hanover, Massachusetts company specializing in communication software solutions. They market (1) FeedForAll, a windows desktop RSS feed and podcast editing tool (2) FeedForAll Mac, a Mac desktop RSS feed and podcast creation tool (3) rss2html.php a script for converting RSS feeds to html web pages. (4) FeedForDev, a development component that integrates RSS into software applications (5) PageGate, a network paging and SMS gateway that allows for text or SMS messages to be sent via a number of interfaces, and (6) NotePager Pro, a desktop application that sends messages to pagers, cellular phones, and PIMs.

