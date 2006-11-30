kanetix.ca Announces the Re-launch of Their Emergency Medical Travel Insurance Quotation Service

Toronto, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2006 --Today, kanetix.ca, ( http://www.kanetix.ca ) Canada’s leading provider of online insurance quotation technology, announces the re-launch of their emergency medical travel insurance quoter at: http://www.kanetix.ca/travel-insurance



Now, comparing emergency medical travel insurance quotes is even easier and more convenient than ever before, with the ability to compare and save travel insurance quotes over time, or instantly email yourself a copy of the quotes received.



“We’ve implemented the same functionality for travel insurance as our auto, life and property insurance quotation services have had for a while. This means that there’s a huge boost to the travel quoter’s usefulness to all of our visitors, and great savings could be realized when compared to purchasing travel insurance through more traditional channels such as your local travel agent” explains Gregory Ellis, Co-founder of kanetix.



Many travellers within Canada still don’t realize that there could be gaps in their Provincial or Territorial health care plans when they travel outside of their area of residence. The kanetix service allows travellers to quickly and easily compare emergency medical insurance from multiple suppliers, to ensure that they’re getting the best price possible, and not paying for features that they don’t need or want. kanetix can also help with other types of travel insurance options such as baggage insurance, trip cancellation insurance and trip interruption insurance.



“And, if you’re a frequent traveller or you would just like to make sure that all of your insurance costs are the lowest that they can be, you can’t beat the convenience of the “My kanetix” function, which is a huge time saver. You could choose to let us provide you with a friendly reminder of when your various insurance policy’s are due, or you can simply refresh your insurance comparison quotes without having to re-enter your information again, unless your situation changes. You could even choose to shop for your travel insurance quotes anonymously through kanetix if you wanted to, until of course, you’re ready to make a purchase decision” says Gregory Ellis.



kanetix is continually improving all of their insurance quotation services with upgraded functionality and a wider choice of insurance providers. There’s simply no better way to make sure that you’re getting the most value for your insurance dollars than to shop around for your insurance through the various insurance quoters at kanetix.



Getting travel insurance coverage through kanetix’s travel insurance quote service is simple, fast, and a better way for Canadians and visitors alike to shop for the travel insurance that they need. Visit http://www.kanetix.ca/travel-insurance

to compare travel insurance quotes.



About kanetix:

Launched in October 1999, kanetix is Canada's leading national, online insurance marketplace. The kanetix insurance information and shopping service brings consumers and insurance companies together in a one-stop shopping environment. Each day, thousands of consumers visit the kanetix website to compare insurance quotes from a variety of Canadian insurance companies. Users can select the insurance quote of their choice and choose to complete the application for coverage online or purchase their policy over the phone.



In addition to the insurance marketplace, kanetix is the leading provider of online insurance quotation technology and develops online quotation systems and websites for some of Canada's top insurance providers.



For more information, please contact:



Gregory Ellis

Co-founder, kanetix

1-888-854-2503

http://www.kanetix.ca

