HostedToday Adds a Free Website Builder Tool

Clover, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2006 --HostedToday.com, an established web hosting company in Charlotte, North Carolina, strives to continue exceeding customer expectations by continuing to add more features. They have partnered with SoHOLaunch to offer a FREE Website builder tool to all of their hosting plans and reseller plans. Charlotte, North Carolina (HostedToday.com) November 29th, 2006 In the volatile web hosting market, HostedToday, a growing web hosting company in North Carolina, sets itself apart from the rest with superior customer support and affordable prices.



Dedicated to offering the best value to the consumer, HostedToday announces a FREE website builder tool with no additional cost. This will allow customers to build a professional looking full featured website without any programming knowledge. SOhOLaunch is a leading website builder tool and is now included with all hosting plans for no extra cost. Web hosts are adding more tools to help people who are not web programmers avoid having to pay an expensive website designer to create their web presence. IF you need a blog, photo album, forum board, small business site, or just a personal homepage this is an excellent and free way to have your website created.



About HostedToday.com

HostedToday.com is a Web Hosting company located in Charlotte, North Carolina and offers inexpensive web hosting starting at $3.33/month. They distinguish themselves with fast servers, superior customer support, and affordable prices. With thousands of customers in over 20 countries, HostedToday has defined excellence in web hosting for over 5 years. For more information visit HostedToday at www.HostedToday.com or email info@HostedToday.com.