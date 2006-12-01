ifrogz Offers Custom Click Wheel Art to Truly Personalize Silicone iPod Cases

Logan, UT-- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --Convinced that more than 300,000 different color combinations of silicone iPod cases simply weren’t enough, ifrogz™ has infinitely increased that number by launching the beta version of its Custom ifrogz Screen Creator at www.ifrogz.com.



“Individuality and customization are key features of ifrogz cases, and we’re taking our product offerings to the next level,” said Scott Huskinson, president of ifrogz. “Our Screen Creator makes it possible to create Custom Screenz™, which means that no two ifrogz cases have to be alike. When you think about it, this is the epitome of iPod personalization.”



Using the Custom ifrogz Screen Creator, customers can upload any image or graphic and turn it into a decal that covers their iPod’s click wheel on the Screenz component of ifrogz’s unique three-piece case. The robust user interface allows customers to resize, flip and preview the uploaded file. Oversized images can either be scaled down or moved around to focus on the desired part of the graphic; for example, a photo of Paris, France can be moved around and resized so the Eiffel Tower is the only part visible on the Screenz.



Although copyrighted, obscene or offensive images are not allowed, the design possibilities are only bound by users’ creativity. File sizes for images or graphics must be between 50 kilobytes and two megabytes. ifrogz also recommends that customers upload a higher resolution image so that quality will not be lost if resizing is needed.



“We’re exceptionally proud of the design we’ve come up with, but the truth of the matter is that the real designer of each ifrogz case is the customer,” Huskinson said. “Now people can adorn their iPods with images of their pets, schools can create custom Screenz of their mascots and businesses can brand iPod cases with their company logos. By combining our three-part custom cases with the Screen Creator, we put almost every aspect of the design process in our customers’ hands.”



Custom Screenz are available at http://www.ifrogz.com/design at an introductory price of $14.99 and take between two and three weeks to arrive once ordered. Customers will receive three Nano-size Screenz, three large-size Screenz, three clear plastic iPod screen protectors, one cleaning cloth and one soft card to remove bubbles during application.



For more information about ifrogz or to begin designing your own custom iPod case, please visit www.ifrogz.com.



About ifrogz

ifrogz™ (www.ifrogz.com) develops innovative accessories for the iPod and other consumer electronics. ifrogz iPod protective cases utilize a unique three-part design and are available in an infinite number of combinations, allowing individuals to individualize the look of their iPods as much as their music and video selections are individualized. A subsidiary of Reminderband Inc., ifrogz launched in March 2006 and is based in Logan, Utah.



ifrogz and Screenz are trademarks of ifrogz Inc.

