IndustrialLeaders.com Launches Waste Handling Equipment Directory

IndustrialLeaders.com, an industrial supply marketplace and portal for engineers and other industrial buyers, announced today the official launch of its new directory of environmental and waste management equipment. The new directory is designed to assist companies worldwide sourcing for manufacturers, exporters and distributors of new and used waste handling products.



The directory includes waste management and recycling equipment, disposal containers, recycling products, waste containers, compactors, containment baskets, tanks, furnaces, waste reduction systems, burners, incinerators, recycle bins, sewer pumps, tracers, traps and waste disposal systems for nearly all environmental and waste management applications.



Other products in the directory include a wide range of air cleaning and pollution control equipment, waste disposal products, simulators, scrubbers, purifiers, waste management kits, monitors, lead removal equipment, evaporators, emissions, dust collection equipment, chambers, cleanrooms, boots and other waste handling and environmental management equipment.



The directory is located at, http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com/listings/environmental_waste_handling_equipment.html



According to Conrad Bailey, Business Director of IndustrialLeaders.com, offerings in the directory are primarily from suppliers based in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, United Kingdom, South Africa, New Zealand, India, China, Netherlands, Germany, Italy and several other EU countries.



"The directory features waste handling equipment for nearly all industrial, construction and municipal applications," says Bailey. "Including hazardous waste, nuclear, waste water, oil heater, toxic, pet, garbage disposal, allied waste, oil burner, waste recycling, city dumps, radioactive, oil, medical, onyx, human waste, safety sanitation, environmental management, receptacle, BFI, smelting, industrial waste, paper, catalyst nickel, solid waste, alkaline, electronic, food waste, plastic, aluminum, battery, tire, newspaper, glass and chemical waste."



About IndustrialLeaders.com



IndustrialLeaders.com is a Web based industrial supply directory, and a division of 'Worldwide Industrial Marketplace,' an international network of industrial portals reaching tens of thousands of engineers, importers and technical buyers monthly.



Qualified manufacturers and suppliers of industrial products are invited to list their company free of charge at IndustrialLeaders.com.


