New Disk Encryption Software Dekart Private Disk Multifactor 2.00 to Ease Endpoint Data Protection with Proactive Disk Firewall

Chisinau, Moldova -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2006 --Tailored to meet today's security requirements, Private Disk offers a fast and efficient way to protect sensitive data without long deployment procedures or personnel training. Dekart offers the only disk encryption solution on the market today that combines the industry’s best-of-breed NIST-certified encryption, innovative Disk Firewall mechanism, 64-bit platform compatibility, USB disk portability and smart card and fingerprint authentication and into a cost effective and easy-to-deploy solution. Private Disk Multifactor helps keep corporate and individual data safe by providing comprehensive and proactive protection against internal and external threats, such as viruses, Trojans, adware, spyware and unauthorized network access.



Sensitive data are not only encrypted, but are protected with Dekart's innovative Disk Firewall mechanism – a unique technology that creates a white-list of “trusted” applications allowed to access the encrypted disk. If a specific application is not found in the white-list of programs, it will be unable to read or alter the confidential information stored on the virtual encrypted disk.



Dekart Private Disk Multifactor provides an unrivalled combination of features that enables enterprises to easily address endpoint security challenges. Using the Dekart disk encryption program, organizations can reduce the risk of data lost or stolen and comply with industry and regulatory mandates, such as Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SARBOX/SOX), Gramm-Leach Bliley Act (GLBA) and other regulations like the Federal Privacy Act and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Private Disk’s mechanisms are efficient against both internal and external threats, minimizing the risks of intellectual property theft and accidental data leaks.



Key features:

- Support for smart cards and biometric devices provides an added layer of data protection by storing the user's private decryption key or strong password on a smart card or USB stick. So if, for example, a laptop is lost or stolen, there will not be a risk of data being compromised.

 Disk Firewall protects your data from illegal copying, viruses and spyware by maintaining a white-list of applications which are allowed to access the encrypted disk.

 64-bit platform compatibility – Private Disk works with Windows x64, on AMD64 and IA-64 systems. At the same time, the program is able to run on older versions of Windows, including Windows 95.

 Strong encryption algorithm – Private Disk uses NIST certified AES 256 bit encryption algorithm to protect private information

• Portability allows you to open your protected files on other computers by running Private Disk directly from a removable drive, without having to install it locally. The program can be migrated to a USB disk or flash memory card with a single click, while the built-in safe hardware removal routine will help you disconnect the removable disk quickly and safely.

• Encrypted backups – creates compressed encrypted backups of your protected data, making disaster recovery an easy process.

• Autorun applications – simplifies your tasks and saves your time by automating the execution of specific applications located on the encrypted drive.

• Autofinish allows you to perform a broad range of tasks automatically (ex: remove temporary files), by letting Private Disk run specific applications when the disk is dismounted.

• Data wiping – securely erases encrypted data, making sure that recovery tools will fail to obtain fragments of the encrypted files.

• Encryption key backup allows restoring your protected files in cases when the medium on which the encrypted disk is stored becomes corrupt.

• Protects unattended computer – automatic disk disconnection – after a defined inactivity period – this will back you up in case the tea-break took longer than you initially planned.

• Mounts multiple disks simultaneously and manage your files in a better way, keeping them ordered by categorizing and cataloguing them; saves time by cutting search times.

• A broad range of media can be used to store the encrypted data. Among the supported storage units are external hard drives, flash memory cards, USB flash drives, iPods, etc.



Pricing: A personal or business license costs USD $79.00 (Volume discounts apply). An educational license costs USD $49.00. Download the trial version – a full featured version during the 30-day trial period.



About Dekart

Dekart develops trusted IT security solutions that address today’s endpoint security challenges. Founded in 1995, Dekart now serves several thousands of businesses and enterprises around the world. Dekart’s solutions help clients comply with electronic data regulations such as the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, HIPAA and Sarbanes-Oxley by eliminating data and identity theft and providing proper user authentication within the enterprise. These solutions include hard disk encryption and file encryption, and smart card and biometric authentication for multiple platforms. Dekart also delivers SIM and smart card management solutions, and manufactures the world's smallest USB plug-in smart card reader, compatible with all types of smart cards available on the market today. The company is headquartered in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova, with resellers and OEM partners worldwide.



For more information, please contact:



Irina Oltu

Business Development Manager

Email: i.oltu@dekart.com

Telephone: (+373) 22 245580

www.dekart.com

