MetalUnderground.com Sponsors Hammerslag Vinterblot Extreme Metal Festival

Frederick, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --Metalunderground.com is once again sponsoring Norway's Hammerslag Vinterblot festival for the second year in a row. The festival, which is to take place on December 15 and 16, 2006, is a two-day showcase of extreme black, death and grind metal bands. Sponsorship of the Hammerslag Vinterblot festival fits with Metalunderground.com's mission of promoting underground heavy metal.



The two-day extreme metal festival, in its third year, takes place in Norway's oldest city, Tønsberg (est. 871). Friday night's show will be held at Rivals Rockpub and Saturday's at Eikhallen, a sports arena in Tønsberg. The Hammerslag Vinterblot festival features performances by some of Norway's best as well as underground black metal, death metal, thrash, grindcore and doom metal bands, boasting more than nine confirmed bands including Zyklon, Kampfar, Framferd, Cutthroat, Malsain, Sarkom, Abominat, Dead Man's Hand, and Pandemi with others in negotiation.



"Once again, we're happy to be part of the Hammerslag Festival and bring word of some excellent Norwegian and European extreme metal bands to our predominantly American readership," said Metalunderground.com owner Doug Gibson. "I'm even more excited this year to have a local journalist reporting directly from the festival for Metalunderground.com."



"Promotion of this event to an American audience benefits the Hammerslag Vinterblot Festival, the Norwegian Extreme Metal Scene, and metalheads alike," commented the festival's organizer, Bjørn Almar Rolstad Johansen. "We hope to bring the US and Europe closer together in the metal community so we can share all the great music being made in both continents. This year's festival is a much bigger production than in past years. The festival has outgrown the ancient church where it was held the past two years and has now moved to a bigger venue. We are thrilled that all of the hard work that has been put into Hammerslag is paying off and that this year we will be able to celebrate the darkest time of the year with even more metalheads."



Tickets for the Hammerslag Vinterblot Festival can be purchased at http://www.bilettservice.no/ or at the door.



About Metalunderground.com:

Metalunderground.com is a privately owned metal web site out of Frederick, Maryland that has been serving metal news for over five years. Its dedicated staff of metal-heads updates the site daily with metal news and band news as well as show reports, interviews, reviews and everything else that has made Metalunderground.com a great place to discover new metal and one of the top metal sites on the internet. For more information on Metalunderground.com, visit http://www.metalunderground.com/ or contact owner Doug Gibson at pr2006@metalunderground.com or 301-512-4495.



About Hammerslag Festival:

Hammerslag Festival is Norway's premiere black metal festival and the most extreme. The third annual festival spans two days, taking place on December 15 and 16 in Tønsberg, Norway featuring more than nine bands, primarily of Norwegian black metal. For more information, visit http://www.hammerslagfestival.net or contact Bjørn Almar Rolstad Johansen at dark.barj@c2i.net or +47 936 93 329.

