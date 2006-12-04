Automate Any Windows Tasks with RoboTask

Kiev, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2006 --NeoWise Software has released RoboTask version 2.5, a Windows application that saves time and money by making it easy to automate any series of tasks that you can do on your PC. Unlike simple programs that capture and play back keystrokes and mouse movements, RoboTask lets you visually select actions to automate. Without having to do any computer programming, you can test Windows conditions, create conditional IF/ELSE statements, perform loops, create custom variables, and quickly automate repetitive tasks. RoboTask's jobs can be launched manually, scheduled to run automatically, or triggered by a wide variety of changes in your computer.



It's easy to ping your web host every few minutes to determine if your site is available, check for email every few hours, or perform incremental file backups every few days. In just a few moments, you can set up simple tasks such as launching applications, opening documents, or seeing if the files in a particular folder have changed. You can send letters and files by email, or schedule and run complex FTP operations.



RoboTask can replace a stack of Windows utilities with its own simple tasks. You don't need to buy an alarm clock utility, low-battery checker, Windows auto-shutdown application, or file backup program. In just a few minutes, you can create RoboTask jobs to perform all of these functions.



By visually selecting and combining the actions from a menu, you can create complex jobs, with no need to create batch files or write complicated scripts. RoboTask lets you work with files on your hard drive, CD and DVD drives, FTP and Internet sites, and everywhere on the network.



RoboTask owners have access to a growing library of free add-ons. You can download a CD/DVD writer, as well as a BASIC language interpreter that makes it easy for programmers to add unlimited functionality to their RoboTask jobs.



Whether you're a business person who wants to save time and money by automating the repetitive Windows tasks that you perform every day, a home user who wants to take control of your PC without becoming or hiring a programmer, a network administrator who wants to start and stop Windows NT services automatically, or a sales person who needs to automate tasks while you're traveling and synchronize computers when you return to the office, RoboTask has the tools that you need.



RoboTask version 2.5 runs under Windows 98/Me/2000/XP/2003, costs $99.95(US) for a single-user license, and may be purchased securely online on http://www.robotask.com/order/. Multi-user discounts are available. You can download a free, fully-functional, 30-day evaluation version of RoboTask from the same web site. For more information, contact: NeoWise Software. Email: info@neowise.com. Internet: http://www.neowise.com/.



Product page link: http://www.robotask.com/



Download page: http://www.robotask.com/downloads/



Direct download link: http://www.robotask.com/downloads/RobotaskSetup.exe (3.28 Mb)



E-mail: info@neowise.com



Web: http://www.neowise.com/

