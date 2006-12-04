My Pictures 3D Screensaver Released

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2006 --VicMan Software announces the release of an exciting program that lets you view your photos in a virtual 3D gallery - My Pictures 3D 0.9



A leading imaging software provider is proud to release My Pictures 3D - the first product of a special line created to let everyone enjoy their favorite pictures in 3D. My Pictures 3D by VicMan Software is a unique 2-in-1 product which offers much fun and enjoyment to anyone who has a collection of digital photographs. It is a program letting you watch your favorite photos wandering through a beautiful virtual 3D gallery. Besides, it can function as a screensaver running in the automatic mode.



My pictures 3D comes with artistically designed galleries made in different styles. Users can walk through a modern showroom, secluded Renaissance yard or find themselves in more exotic surroundings, like an ominous medieval castle or a classic Greek temple. A pleasing lifelike atmosphere is created thanks to amazingly natural-looking graphics.



With My Pictures 3D the visit to the gallery is most comfortable: you select pictures to be displayed and adjust the walker height and the walk speed. Apart from viewing pictures from a distance, the program allows coming up to a picture and watching it in the full screen mode to enjoy the smallest details. In the freemove mode you can wander freely inside the virtual space. In the automatic mode the computer will guide you through the gallery.



My Pictures 3D does not only let you move through a virtual photo gallery in the manual mode, but it also represents the latest generation of screensavers. It is the most fun alternative to dull and monotonous standard screensavers like waterfalls or fish aquariums. It will never make you feel bored because photos can always be updated and galleries switched.



My Pictures 3D promises lots of fun to those who have large collections of digital photos. My Pictures 3D will let users enjoy their favorite photos in tasteful picturesque surroundings. It is also an original way of showing your pictures to others. Every time you decide to visit the 3D gallery or when the computer is not in active use, My Pictures 3D will bring back fond memories.



To learn more about My Pictures 3D visit: http://www.mypictures3d.com/



My Pictures 3D is available for free download at: http://www.mypictures3d.com/downloads.html

