BMC Capital Provides $850,000 Loan for an Industrial Business Park in Spring, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Thursday, November 30, 2006, that it originated an $850,000 loan for the acquisition of 2920 Business Park, a 27,150 sq. foot industrial business park located at 6425 FM 2920 in Spring, Texas.



Michael Thompson, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Houston office, originated the loan with a 10-year fixed rate and a 30-year amortization for a Utah borrower. The loan, which closed in 36 days, also provided the borrower with a flexible pre-payment option. Martin Vaughn of Marcus and Millichap represented both the borrower and the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance industrial park loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 100 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



