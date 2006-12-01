National Kidney Foundation of the Delaware Valley Partners with Furia Rubel

Fountainville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --The National Kidney Foundation of the Delaware Valley (NKFDV) has partnered with Furia Rubel Communications to manage a fundraising fashion show event tentatively scheduled for April 26, 2007. Furia Rubel has formed a partnership with NKFDV to strategically plan and execute High Heels for High Hopes™, which will be the Foundation’s first annual high-end-fashion show. The goal is to raise awareness about the Foundation among the Delaware Valley’s most influential women in business.



According to Jennifer Wolf, Development Manager, “We targeted Furia Rubel because of their drive, creativity, and valuable ideas. Furia Rubel, a women-owned and certified team, demonstrated a solid understanding and respect for our needs; they are direct, realistic and fit as an extension of the NKFDV team.”



Gina Rubel, President and CEO of Furia Rubel Communications said, “Our team is enthusiastic about High Heels for High Hopes™ as we are strategically planning for a successful affair. Our relationships with women leaders in many industries allow us to serve as a valuable resource to the Foundation. We look forward to working with these key industries and making an impact through this fashion show.”



The National Kidney Foundation of the Delaware Valley, based out of Philadelphia, is a major voluntary health organization seeking to prevent kidney and urinary tract diseases. Their goal is to improve the health and well-being of individuals and families affected by these diseases, and increase the availability of all organs for transplantation. For more information, visit www.nkfdv.org.



Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. is a women-owned certified public relations firm located in Doylestown, Pa. The firm represents a wide range of clients including law firms, educational institutions, non-profit associations, and professional service firms. For more information, visit www.furiarubel.com.

