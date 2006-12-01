Fernandez Capital Announces Worldwide Launch of RegisterGenius.com

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --Fernandez Capital LLC announced the worldwide introduction and launch of its latest service RegisterGenius.com, a web hosting provider and domain name registrar.



Through this service, RegisterGenius.com would be able to provide inexpensive and reliable website setup and hosting solutions to individual and business clients worldwide. To better serve the world market, RegisterGenius.com has introduced its service and 24/7 support to be made available in four languages: English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish. According to IDC, the web hosting services market is expected to reach $15 billion by 2010.



"Our clients come to us because they trust our judgment and ability to offer reliable solutions of the highest quality. RegisterGenius.com offers the kind of service and support that is unmatched in the domain name registration and web hosting industry," said Carlos T. Fernandez, president and CEO of Fernandez Capital LLC. "RegisterGenius.com has packages starting at only $5 and the tools needed to get your website up and running very quickly. We trust in the ability of RegisterGenius.com to satisfy its clients and lead the market in service."



RegisterGenius.com will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fernandez Capital LLC.



About Fernandez Capital:



Fernandez Capital LLC is a private investment firm that invests in extraordinary entrepreneurs and promising companies that are currently in the early stages of business. The firm's industry focus is on traditional media, new media, retail, and Internet business services. It is a limited liability corporation formed in the state of Delaware of the United States with principal offices located in New York City.



Contact: Public Relations

Phone: 212-252-3566

Company Name: Fernandez Capital LLC

Email Address: info@fernandezcapital.com

Web site address: http://www.fernandezcapital.com

