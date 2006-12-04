Author’s of “My Brother’s Keeper” and “Bishop” Hit the Road for East Coast Book Tour

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2006 --Having already sold 10,000 copies of the book “My Brother’s Keeper” and “Bishop,” authors, Alfred Adams, Jr. and Oh! hit the road for an East coast book tour that includes over 35 book signings, speaking engagements, and radio interviews.



With a story plot that takes place in Marcy Projects in Brooklyn, NY and vividly recounts the harsh realities of the streets, “My Brother’s Keeper” is a story about three brothers with very different paths- a drug kingpin, an intellectual student, and an aspiring rapper. As a result of the brother’s street endeavors, intellect, and talents the family becomes one of the biggest success stories out of the ghetto. That is until an unsuspecting enemy of the street-hustling brother emerges, bringing the family back to the streets to engage in a war of life or death.



“Bishop” is a tale of a church boy whose family falls on hard times and is forced to move into the notorious Fort Greene projects of Brooklyn, NY. When the hood’s vicious thug guns down his only friend and beef’s with Bishop over an ex-girlfriend, he suddenly finds himself in a tug-a-war between morality and self-protection, but does he sacrifice his church roots doing so? This is an invitation for all readers to take a walk through one of New York's illest boroughs and indulge into a life of loyalty, faith, love, murder and mayhem.



In addition to the book tour stretching as far south as Atlanta and as far north as Boston, the authors Alfred Adams, Jr and Oh! are also speaking to the youth at various YMCA and Youth Detention Centers to share their compelling story about living the street life, serving a 25 year bid, and being self-published authors already releasing over seven books. They prove that life does exist outside of prison. Also, a portion of their book sales are donated to the YMCA.



The authors are available for speaking engagements and interviews by contacting Fabiola at (404) 437-0078. For more information, please visit PenCushionPub.com and DeweyHillPublishing.com.



