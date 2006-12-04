EPAM to expand its service delivery capabilities in BPM and BI software under the new "Hyperion Affiliate Consulting Partner" status

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2006 --EPAM Systems, Inc. (www.epam.com), a leading global software services company, independently recognized as the #1 IT outsourcing provider in Central and Eastern Europe, has been included in the Hyperion Global Partner Program and awarded the "Hyperion Affiliate Consulting Partner" status by Hyperion Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: HYSL), the global leader in Business Performance Management software.



EPAM has been a proven vendor to Hyperion since 2002, providing development, testing, maintenance, and consulting services to the company. As a result of the joint effort, in May 2006 the two companies signed a multiyear contract by which EPAM is to continue supporting Hyperion's specialized solutions development, as well as providing key integration services.



As a Hyperion Affiliate Consulting partner, EPAM shall enjoy a broader scope of service delivery capabilities that will involve the Hyperion products implementation and consulting. This translates into greater opportunity for EPAM to build new relationships and expand its market reach. The awarded status also emphasizes the companies' commitment to consolidate their strengths to help customers achieve breakthrough performance by capitalizing on Business Performance Management (BPM) solutions and Business Intelligence (BI) software.



"The Hyperion Affiliate Consulting Partner status is a remarkable milestone in our evolving relationship with Hyperion. It is an honor for us to become a part of the Hyperion Global Partner Program and be recognized by Hyperion as a company "committed to superior customer service and seeking to maximize market opportunities through a collaborative and flexible approach to partnering," commented Arkadiy Dobkin, EPAM CEO and President." We are happy to be able to leverage our knowledge of the Hyperion technology and products to promote, build, and provide the benefits of BPM solutions and BI software to customers."



About Hyperion



Hyperion Solutions Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select: HYSL) is the global leader in Business Performance Management software. More than 12,000 customers in 90 countries rely on Hyperion both for insight into current business performance and to drive performance improvement. With Hyperion software, businesses collect, analyze and share data across the organization, linking strategies to plans and monitoring execution against goals. Hyperion integrates financial management applications with a business intelligence platform into a single management system for the global enterprise.

www.hyperion.com



About EPAM Systems



EPAM Systems is a global provider of software engineering outsourcing services. In January 2006, for the second consecutive year, EPAM was named No.1 of Top 5 IT Outsourcing providers in Central and Eastern Europe on the "Global Services 100" list by CMP-CyberMedia's Global Services Magazine and neoIT. Founded in 1993, EPAM maintains North American headquarters in Lawrenceville, NJ, and European headquarters in Budapest, Hungary, as well as support and delivery operations in the UK and Germany. EPAM software development centers are located in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Hungary.



EPAM's customer base includes industry leaders such as Reuters, London Stock Exchange, Colgate-Palmolive, British Telecom, William Hill, Empire and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Schlumberger and Halliburton and technology leaders such as SAP, BEA Systems, Microsoft and Hyperion.

www.epam.com



For further information, please contact: press@epam.com

