Weight Control Charity Set For Major Growth

Manchester, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2006 --Leading weight control charity The Weight Foundation has been awarded substantial grant aid to spearhead further international development of its drive against weight problems and dieting misery.



The Manchester-UK based nonprofit organization seeks solutions for natural and lasting weight control and already publishes a range of online support resources, including popular problem dieting test The Hardcore Dieting Index.



It has now won a financial support package from UnLtd, the London based and lottery backed social enterprise incubator that seeks to help hothouse social enterprises with the potential for delivering significant social change.



Registered Charity The Weight Foundation's founder and secretary Malcolm Evans says, “This award will allow us to provide a wider and richer array of support to all those who are worried about weight loss and who have only found failure and frustration in the chronic dieting route.”



The Weight Foundation also intends to use the funding to expand its research reach and invites participation by long-term dieters worldwide.

