FXREBATES.COM Launches

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --Radiant Capital Advisors launches FX Rebates.com - The FX Rebates program is a broker neutral trading incentive program designed by FX Traders for FX Traders. The program is designed to reduce commission costs to the FX Trader without increasing the actual cost per trade.



Radiant Capital Advisors designed the FX Rebates program (www.fxrebates.com) to be user friendly. The FX Retail Trading business is maturing. By staying broker neutral Radiant is able to offer clients a diverse array of FCM’s. Payouts are the same across the board regardless of which FCM is chosen. Strict accounting and tracking methods have been implemented to insure proper and timely payments of rebates to all FX Rebates Participants.



“We are very pleased with the launch of FX Rebates This incentive program is a welcome addition to our portfolio of services and is consistent with our founding principle of helping retail and institutional traders maximize profit potential in the Forex Marketplace,” stated Keith Sazer, President, Radiant Capital Advisors.



“We have gathered comprehensive unbiased information about each FCM participating within the FX Rebates Program. Each client now has an opportunity to make a straightforward educated decision about the FCM based on available data provided by the FCM, before opening a account,” stated Barry Dorfman, CEO, Radiant Capital Advisors.



To participate in the FX Rebates program visit www.fxrebates.com, select a broker, open an account and start trading. Please review the information available on all brokers before making a selection.



About Radiant Capital Advisors (www.rcafx.com)

Radiant Capital Advisors is a U.S. -based independent alternative investment management firm specializing in the development and management of foreign exchange alternative investments for institutions and high net worth individuals around the world. The professionals behind Radiant Capital Advisors have many years of experience in the trading, risk management, design and distribution of FX related investment products. Underlying the Radiant Capital Advisors approach is the belief that - with seasoned experience and judgment - quantitative tools and qualitative measures used in tandem maximize the potential to meet investors’ expectations. The Radiant Capital Advisors team employs a rigorous due diligence methodology, highly sophisticated quantitative analysis and uses its extensive network within the FX hedge fund community to identifying high quality currency managers.



Disclaimer: Trading currencies on the foreign exchange is not for everyone and carries a high risk level. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your deposited funds. Consider carefully your monetary objectives, level of experience and risk tolerance. Information contained within the FX Rebates program is gathered from available public sources including each FCM. Radiant Capital Advisors does not guaranty the accuracy of the FCM information.

