Great Ideas Entertainment Appoints New Vice President of Finance

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2006 --Growing up, Salvador Vasquez dreamed of working in the entertainment industry. With hopes of making epic films, Vasquez paved his way to the top by giving himself a name in the entertainment business by support of his solid work ethic. His efforts paid off and effective November 4, 2006, Vasquez will begin a new venture as Vice President of Finance for Great Ideas Entertainment based out of Los Angeles.



Great Ideas Entertainment (GIE) is a new independent entertainment company with a focus on commercial and film production blended with the management of both writers and directors. The bold new company has set a goal to produce seven films in 2007.



Newcomer, Salvador Vasquez has had a passion for filmmaking since an early age. He joined the New Media Entertainment Academy at Palisades Charter High where he learned the fundamentals of the film making process. This included editing, 3-D animation, lighting, camera, script writing, directing, and cinematography. After mastering these critical elements to film production, he further pursued his film aspirations at California State University Long Beach where he made the Dean’s Honor List while receiving a B.A. in Film & Electronic Media. After several internships at companies such as MTV and Sony Studios, Vasquez landed in the job opportunity of a lifetime working as Vice President of Finance for Great Ideas Entertainment.



Vasquez says, “ I believe that filmmaking is a toll and medium in which one can educate, entertain, and express a thought, emotion, message, idea, or expression to the audience.” With the ambition and knowledge Vasquez is bringing to the table at GIE, the company is sure to accomplish even greater things in the future.



For additional information, please visit www.giefilms.com or contact Mona Loring at (805) 231-3182 or contact@monaloring.com.

