Pietro Martani (Halldis) at the ICT congress in Milan, Italy.

Milan, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2006 --The event took place the 29th of November in Milan, Italy and was organized by Publishing House ESTE. The goal of the Congress was to share a new vision on Information & Technology with top managers and entrepreneurs. Nowadays ICT has become a critical and strategical asset whose added value must be supported and capitalized by the corporate decision makers , no longer just by technical experts.



“L’ICT and in particular Internet,” – says Pietro Martani, CEO of Halldis – “ represent for Halldis the very soul of the company, sustaining and supporting all the basic processes. Our portfolio of furnished apartments, vacation rentals and office rentals, includes several hundred properties strategically located in the major Italian and European cities such as Milan, Bologna, Florence, Rome, Turin, Venice and Paris, and will soon be seeing the addition of London, Frankfurt, Barcelona and Brussels. In every city we have staff which guarantees our clients around-the-clock local assistance and personalized service. Since our business is very territorially fragmented, the coordination of our activities around Italy would be impossible without the support of an efficient internet based system.



The Net also helps us in reducing the marketing costs and presents us superior and more targeted results than traditional media and advertising could ever give.”



