Food ERP Leader ERP Profiled in IFSQN

Superior Quality Foods has been a leading quality supplier of meat, poultry, seafood, and vegetable bases, as well as savory flavors, sauces and gravy bases and seasonings, for well over twenty years. Located in Ontario, California, the company serves retail, food service, and industrial markets. Its Better than Bouillon and Crockery Gourmet brands are found in many supermarkets. The company also supplies restaurants and its bases used as ingredients by many industrial food processors.



To ensure there were enough raw materials for production, Superior Quality Foods operated “Just in Case”, rather than Just-in-Time. Although the company was growing, poor inventory control was impacting profitability. Albert Barriga, vice-president of operations, explained the problem: “We just didn’t have any confidence in our inventory control systems. We would always double check regardless of what the system said.”



In the current issue of IFSQN (International Food Safety Quality Network) manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler profiles how Superior Quality Foods selected BatchMaster ERP.



Food Quality and Compliance:



Superior Quality Foods’ facility is USDA approved which places an extra burden on the company. According to Barriga, “Because we process meat, beef, turkey, ham, and chicken, we must have a USDA inspector on site and we have to follow very stringent rules. These rules apply not only to the manufacturing process, but also to accounting procedures. The USDA inspector has the ability to shut down the facility if something is wrong. We must have good processes and procedures in place, so that our employees don’t make mistakes. BatchMaster supports our certification by ensuring we maintain accurate records, and provides full product traceability in support of the Bioterrorism Act.”



BatchMaster Software, Inc. has provided advanced ERP solutions for over two decades with more than one thousand five hundred installations worldwide. BatchMaster's customers can be found in every formula or recipe-based business, including food, beverage, cosmetic, personal care, paint, coating, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and specialty chemical industries.


