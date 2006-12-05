JCIT International Enters Strategic Alliance Datacraft Solutions

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2006 --Datacraft Solutions is pleased to announce that a strategic alliance has been formed with JCIT International, the leader in Demand Flow Technology. David Glennon, vice president of Business Development for JCIT was equally enthusiastic, “We think this is a good fit for both organizations because the Datacraft solution complements JCIT very well for our Supplier Integration service offering. JCIT and Datacraft now provide a complete automated supplier pull execution strategy for our clients.”



According the Datacraft Solutions CEO, Stephen Parker, “JCIT is a world class organization assisting such industry giants like Jack Welch at GE, transform his company into a global leader. We look forward to teaming with JCIT to combine their industry leading consultant knowledge with our market leading software automation solution to the benefit of manufactures and distributors globally”.



About JCIT:

For over 20 years, JCIT International has trained over 90,000 students worldwide in the principles of Demand Flow Technology (DFT). With state-of-the-art training facilities located throughout the United States and overseas, JCIT offers a variety of hands-on workshops and a proven track record of success.



Founded in 1984 by manufacturing expert and industry leader, John Costanza, JCIT International is committed to the development and delivery of the highest quality educational programs within the manufacturing industry. Every workshop and consultation engagement is designed with one goal in mind: providing companies the highest level of customer service and a dynamic set of DFT tools.



About Datacraft Solutions:

Datacraft Solutions (www.datacraftsolutions.com) has experienced significant growth in the past twelve months by eliminating complicated, expensive, time-intensive software implementations as well as extensive training regiments and the need for internal support. The Datacraft Solutions' replenishment supply chain digital kanban lean system allows customers access and fully utilize powerful lean benefits immediately for a low, predictable monthly fee. Services are scalable so manufacturers can design a Demand Driven Supply Chain Network. Datacraft Solutions specializes in providing their clients with the tools they need to rapidly replace outdated manual systems with technology that speeds process flow and improves accuracy. Datacraft’s premier product, Signum has been developed around the Kanban concept of replenishment, and provides an invaluable tool for manufacturing companies to monitor process flow, lower administrative transaction costs, and improve decision-making ability.

