Free Online Tool to Create Auto Discovery Code for RSS Feeds

Hanover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2006 --Increase the number of RSS subscribers by adding autodiscovery code to your website. NotePage has made a free online tool that automates the creation of the auto-discovery code for RSS feeds.



The free auto-discovery tool automatically creates the code necessary for the auto-discovery of RSS feeds on a website. Simply enter the title, and the URL of the RSS feed and a code will then be generated based on the information entered. The code can then be entered in the "header" section of an HTML web page, to assist RSS readers in automatically detecting the presence of an RSS feed for that website.



Many RSS Readers can automatically discover that an RSS feed is available for a specific website and notify the website visitor if the auto-discovery code is in place. Browsers and aggregators including FireFox, Safari and IE 7 are just a few applications that will take advantage of the presence of RSS auto-discovery code.



The RSS auto discovery tool can be accessed by clicking the following url http://www.feedforall.com/autodiscovery.htm



The RSS auto discovery tool is made available by NotePage, Inc.'s FeedForAll division. FeedForAll's software enables webmaster to create, edit, manage and publish RSS feeds. RSS has evolved into a popular means to syndicate headlines and distribute content on the Internet.



About NotePage, Inc.

NotePage, Inc. is a Hanover, Massachusetts company specializing in communication software solutions. They market (1) FeedForAll, a windows desktop RSS feed and podcast editing tool (2) FeedForAll Mac, a Mac desktop RSS feed and podcast creation tool (3) rss2html.php a script for converting RSS feeds to html web pages. (4) FeedForDev, a development component that integrates RSS into software applications (5) PageGate, a network paging and SMS gateway that allows for text or SMS messages to be sent via a number of interfaces, and (6) NotePager Pro, a desktop application that sends messages to pagers, cellular phones, and PIMs.

