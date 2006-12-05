Shunra VE Desktop 2.5 Delivers Network Simulation On the Go

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2006 --Shunra Software Ltd., a leading provider of predictive application and network performance assurance solutions, today announced version 2.5 of its award-winning Shunra VE. Shunra VE Desktop 2.5 simulates a wide area network link, enabling users to test applications under a variety of current and potential network conditions directly from their desktops or laptops. This new version is designed to quickly and easily provide network simulation capabilities to users located outside of the testing lab, on the move, and/or for smaller companies that seek a basic solution for development, testing and troubleshooting of network-related application performance issues. A free, easy-to-use, trial of Shunra VE Desktop 2.5 is offered to those who want to test-drive the new version, at: http://www.shunra.com/content.aspx?page=network_simulation_trial



Shunra VE Desktop 2.5, with its intuitive GUI, is designed to be extremely easy to use, even for those who are not network experts. Using slide bars and pre-defined drop down menus, users can set network parameters such as latency, jitter, bandwidth and packet loss manually, or they can simply download pre-defined network scenario files directly from the central repository. Alternatively, users can simply capture and import actual production network conditions directly into Shunra VE Desktop network scenarios.



Shunra VE Desktop then transforms the local area network that connects the PC with the application server into a virtual wide area network link, using the conditions specified or recorded. When run over this simulated virtual network link, applications behave as if used by a remote end-user under the specified wide area network conditions. Additionally, Shunra VE Desktop’s real-time reports and graphics provide easy analysis of the root causes of potential network and application problems at any point in time.



“We’ve designed Shunra VE Desktop for a wide range of users who need to get an accurate perspective on how their new or updated applications will perform on the production network – directly from their desktop or laptops,” said Boaz Grinvald, CEO, Shunra Software. “Because Shunra VE Desktop is portable, users can develop, test, and troubleshoot their applications anywhere. This is a major benefit for users who no longer need or want to be tied to their testing labs at all times.”



About Shunra



Shunra is the pioneer and market leader in predicting the behavior of services across today’s complex networks. The Shunra VE solution suite lets users know exactly how their voice, video and business applications will perform in any network environment – before they are rolled out into production. Used by network experts, software developers and architects, and QA/testing professionals, Shunra VE gives users a way to apply a working model of the networked production environment to every phase of the application lifecycle – from design and development through QA and operations – so IT organizations can quickly and more efficiently uncover and resolve problems before they impact the business. Over 1,600 leading companies use Shunra’s award-winning solutions including 3M, Boeing, Cisco, Dow Chemical, EMC, FedEx, General Motors, JPMorgan Chase, Kelly Services, Merrill Lynch, Motorola, Nestle, Pitney Bowes, and Vodafone. Shunra’s headquarters are located in New York City, and the company has a major R&D center in Israel, and offices in the UK, Holland, Sweden, Australia, Japan and India. Shunra is also supported through a global network of channel partners. For more information, please visit www.shunra.com.